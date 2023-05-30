Maui Business

Merriman family donates $25K to Maui United Way’s Matching Grant Challenge

May 30, 2023, 8:08 AM HST
Maui United Way is pleased to announce a generous donation of $25,000 from Peter and Victorine Merriman towards the Bendon Family Foundation Matching Grant. This grant, with a potential total of $100,000, enables both new donors and returning donors who haven’t contributed in that capacity to double their contributions to MUW.

The primary objective of this initiative is to raise funds that will be directed towards vital health and human service programs implemented by various nonprofit organizations through Community Impact Grant Allocations.

Nicholas Winfrey, the President and CPO of Maui United Way, expressed gratitude for the donation. He emphasized the significant impact of this initial contribution, which he said not only amplifies the effect of donations but also reinforces the commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals and families in Maui County through the programs provided by MUW.

To learn more about Maui United Way or to participate in the matching challenge, visit www.mauiunitedway.org or contact Nicholas Winfrey at 808-244-8787.

