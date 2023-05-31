Going OuterSpatial (July 1, 2021). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season will be available for issuance on June 15, 2023 for the period covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Community members can purchase their licenses and stamps online by visiting the state Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife hunting homepage. Also, hunters can visit any DOFAW branch office or anauthorized hunting license vendor.

A valid State of Hawaiʻi hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. Rule chapters and other hunting information can be found on the DOFAW website.

DLNR is also encouraging hunters to use the OuterSpatial mobile app for electronic hunter check-in and check-out, and to purchase special tags and permits online. The department advises hunters to make sure that the app is fully downloaded their mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.























Links to hunting information, rules, maps, and for purchasing a hunting license or tags, can all be found at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/

OuterSpatial mobile app is available here >> https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/