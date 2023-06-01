Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:46 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:45 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected into next week. Small pulses of swell from the south-southwest are possible this weekend, and from the south early next week. There's also the outside chance of a small northwest swell around the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.