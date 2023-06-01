Maui News
Wailuku water service outage
The Maui Department of Water Supply reports that a water service outage will occur on June 1, 2023 from 10 p.m. to June 2, 2023 at 7 a.m. in Wailuku. All water services will be affected in the vicinity of the intersection of Waiʻale Road and Kuikahi Drive.
