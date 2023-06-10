Maui News

A Cup of Cold Water invites the public to join PBJ Brigade, help those in need

June 10, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Participants can assist the Trinity By-the-Sea congregation with making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to be distributed on A Cup Of Cold Water runs. (PC: A Cup Of Cold Water)

A Cup of Cold Water, an all-volunteer outreach ministry of the Episcopal Church of Maui that helps deliver basic necessities to those in need, including water, food and hygiene supplies, invites the public to join the PBJ Brigade this summer.

Participants can assist the Trinity By-the-Sea congregation with making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to be distributed on A Cup Of Cold Water runs.

Trinity By-the-Sea is located at 100 Kūlanihākoʻi St. in Kīhei. Sandwich making starts at 10:15 a.m. in Kilolani Hall following the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2023 PBJ Brigade dates:

  • June 18
  • July 2
  • July 16
  • Aug. 6
  • Aug. 20

The organization served 1,365 people in May with sandwiches, clothing, first aid products, hygiene kits, other food items, and water bottles. Donations that could help with future runs include: backpacks, slippers, towels, bottled water, shorts – especially boardshorts, closed-toed shoes – for work, Spam, dog food (40-50 pound bags), blankets and first aid kits.

Donations of gently used or new items may be brought to A Cup of Cold Water at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku or may be dropped at a local Episcopal Church office with a note to donate to ACCW.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shoreline Advocates Block Machines At Kaanapali Beach Seek Community Input On Dune Restoration 2Maui Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Washington Man 3Kilauea Volcano Is Erupting 4Mayor Signs 1 07 Billion Budget Into Law Includes Funds For Affordable Housing 5Volcano Watch Reflections Of Recent Eruptions 6New Law Seeks To Mitigate Impacts Of Over Tourism At State Parks