Participants can assist the Trinity By-the-Sea congregation with making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to be distributed on A Cup Of Cold Water runs. (PC: A Cup Of Cold Water)

A Cup of Cold Water, an all-volunteer outreach ministry of the Episcopal Church of Maui that helps deliver basic necessities to those in need, including water, food and hygiene supplies, invites the public to join the PBJ Brigade this summer.

Trinity By-the-Sea is located at 100 Kūlanihākoʻi St. in Kīhei. Sandwich making starts at 10:15 a.m. in Kilolani Hall following the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service.

2023 PBJ Brigade dates:

June 18

July 2

July 16

Aug. 6

Aug. 20

The organization served 1,365 people in May with sandwiches, clothing, first aid products, hygiene kits, other food items, and water bottles. Donations that could help with future runs include: backpacks, slippers, towels, bottled water, shorts – especially boardshorts, closed-toed shoes – for work, Spam, dog food (40-50 pound bags), blankets and first aid kits.

Donations of gently used or new items may be brought to A Cup of Cold Water at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku or may be dropped at a local Episcopal Church office with a note to donate to ACCW.