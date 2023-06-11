Maui Food and Dining

Exclusive culinary experience at the Whale Trust Benefit Chef’s Dinner

June 11, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Background photo: Ralph Pace Minden Pictures. NMFS Permit #19225

A unique and special Chef’s Dinner, featuring the renowned culinary talents of award-winning Executive Chef, Riko Bartolome will benefit the Whale Trust. 

Chef Bartolome is known for his signature Asian-fusion style, and brings over 30 years of experience to this exclusive event that features food, wine, and philanthropy – all in support of Whale Trust’s mission to conduct, support, and promote scientific research and education programs on whales and the ocean planet.

The gourmet five-course Chef’s Dinner will take place on Saturday, June 17 in the open-air pavilion at Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina. This intimate gathering is limited to 25 guests.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Riko Bartolome and Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate for this intimate and special evening,” said Dr. Meagan Jones, Executive Director at Whale Trust. “The Benefit Chef’s Dinner offers a fantastic opportunity for culinary enthusiasts to indulge in a one-of-a-kind experience while supporting and learning more about the latest research projects of Whale Trust.”

To register for this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whale-trust-benefit-chefs-dinner-tickets-643474558727?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact Whale Trust at 808-572-5700.

