Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates 25 years

June 15, 2023, 1:47 PM HST
PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates 25 years of building affordable homes and repairing substandard housing for underserved residents in Maui County.

To commemorate this milestone, the nonprofit hosted a Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort to help raise funds for their programs. The event brought in community supporters which included Dowling Company who was one of the event main sponsors donating $10,000 to the organizations efforts.

“Habitat for Humanity Maui is a local housing organization dedicated to partnering with those who help themselves, providing a helping hand rather than a hand out,” said Darren Okimoto, Dowling Company Senior Project Manager and Board Member of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “We are proud to support its housing efforts in Maui County both financially and as community volunteers,” he said.

Since becoming an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity Maui has built and renovated over 200 homes in Maui County. They are currently building in Keokea-Waiohuli in partnership with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and are moving forward with an upcoming project in Hāna which will feature 25 homes. Additionally, the nonprofit offers assistance for struggling homeowners that are in need of safety repairs.

“Mahalo to all of our guests and donors. With your support and the money raised, we will be able to continue to provide homeownership opportunities to our community,” said Matt Bachman, Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Executive Director. “Because of the community support, we hope to keep nailing it for the next 25 years.”

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity Maui visit www.habitat-maui.org.

