Hundreds of local musicians featured in free concerts across Hawaiʻi on Make Music Day
Grammy-nominated musician and 21-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner, Henry Kapono, will be participating in this year’s Make Music Day, the worldwide music celebration held every year in more than 1,000 cities on June 21.
Make Music Hawaiʻi, the official Hawaiʻi chapter of Make Music Day is hosting several performances around the islands, including a Maui event at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Ahumanu, Kamalei Kawaʻa, Silky Sister and Lo Wolf. (Scroll down for details).
Make Music Day demonstrates the power of music by featuring outdoor concerts, performances, jam sessions and other musical experiences on the streets, sidewalks, parks, and public places in over 1,000 cities across the world.
The vision of Make Music Hawaiʻi is to elevate Hawai‘i’s musicians by creating community events and programs across the islands that are open to everyone who wants to participate and share their form of musical expression.
“We are very excited to have Henry Kapono join Make Music Day this year, the 50th anniversary celebration of his career in music,” said Nalani Jenkins, founder of Make Music Hawaiʻi, BEHawaii.org Board Member, and founding member of the musical group, Na Leo Pilimehana. “Henry and I will be jamming together at the Tamarind Park at Bishop Square stage, which is one of more than 30 venues across Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island showcasing amateur, as well as award-winning musicians on the Summer Solstice, June 21.”
Free Make Music Day performances can be seen on Maui in Kahului, Wailea and Pukalani; on Oʻahu in downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana, Kakaʻako, Kaimuki, Pearl City and Waikīkī; on Kauaʻi in Līhuʻe and Kōloa; on Molokaʻi in Kaunakakai; on Lānaʻi in Lānaʻi City; and on Hawaiʻi Island in Kailua-Kona and Hilo. In addition, there will be live-stream performances across the state.
The Henry Kapono Foundation, which provides Hawai’i’s music industry with live music and performances, in addition to supporting meaningful work opportunities through its “Mele” and “On the Rise” Work Programs, is partnering with Make Music Hawaiʻi to support Make Music Day’s outreach events with musicians, sound equipment, and concert production.
June 21 free Centerpiece concerts:
Maui
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center: 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului
Performance Schedule:
- 5 to 5:30 p.m. Silky Sister
- 5:30 to 6 p.m. Kamalei Kawaʻa
- 6 to 6:30 p.m. Lo Wolf
- 6:30 to 7 p.m. Ahumanu
Molokaʻi
Molokai Community Health Center: 30 Oki Place in Kaunakakai
Performance Schedule:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Kupuna Group Session
Lānaʻi
Lānaʻi Senior Center: 309 Seventh St. in Lānaʻi City
Performance Schedule:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Local artists
Oʻahu
Tamarind Park: 1003 Bishop St. in Honolulu
Performance Schedule:
- 12 to 12:20 p.m. Henry Kapono & Nalani Jenkins
- 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. Alx Kawakami & the Marksmen
- 12:40 to 1 p.m. Drew Henmi
Kauaʻi
Haulani’s at Timbers Līhuʻe: 3770 Ala Oli Way in Līhuʻe
Performance Schedule:
- 4:30 to 6 p.m. Kamanaha’o Thronas
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shilo Pa
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Darrel Rapozo
Hawaiʻi Island – Kona
The View Restaurant Bar & Grill, Kona Country Club: 78-7000 Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona
Performance Schedule:
- 5 to 6 p.m. Kailiwai
- 6 to 7 p.m. Keola Grace, Kekahi Young & Friends
Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo
The Lanai at Hilo Burger Joint: 776 Kīlauea Ave. in Hilo
Performance Schedule:
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Brandon & Friends