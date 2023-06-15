The Henry Kapono Foundation is partnering with Make Music Hawaiʻi to support Make Music Day’s outreach events with musicians, sound equipment, and concert production. (PC: Make Music Hawaiʻi)

Grammy-nominated musician and 21-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner, Henry Kapono, will be participating in this year’s Make Music Day, the worldwide music celebration held every year in more than 1,000 cities on June 21.

Make Music Hawaiʻi, the official Hawaiʻi chapter of Make Music Day is hosting several performances around the islands, including a Maui event at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Ahumanu, Kamalei Kawaʻa, Silky Sister and Lo Wolf. (Scroll down for details).

Make Music Day demonstrates the power of music by featuring outdoor concerts, performances, jam sessions and other musical experiences on the streets, sidewalks, parks, and public places in over 1,000 cities across the world.

The vision of Make Music Hawaiʻi is to elevate Hawai‘i’s musicians by creating community events and programs across the islands that are open to everyone who wants to participate and share their form of musical expression.

Free Make Music Day performances can be seen on Maui in Kahului, Wailea and Pukalani. (PC: Make Music Day Hawaiʻi)

“We are very excited to have Henry Kapono join Make Music Day this year, the 50th anniversary celebration of his career in music,” said Nalani Jenkins, founder of Make Music Hawaiʻi, BEHawaii.org Board Member, and founding member of the musical group, Na Leo Pilimehana. “Henry and I will be jamming together at the Tamarind Park at Bishop Square stage, which is one of more than 30 venues across Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island showcasing amateur, as well as award-winning musicians on the Summer Solstice, June 21.”

Free Make Music Day performances can be seen on Maui in Kahului, Wailea and Pukalani; on Oʻahu in downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana, Kakaʻako, Kaimuki, Pearl City and Waikīkī; on Kauaʻi in Līhuʻe and Kōloa; on Molokaʻi in Kaunakakai; on Lānaʻi in Lānaʻi City; and on Hawaiʻi Island in Kailua-Kona and Hilo. In addition, there will be live-stream performances across the state.

The Henry Kapono Foundation, which provides Hawai’i’s music industry with live music and performances, in addition to supporting meaningful work opportunities through its “Mele” and “On the Rise” Work Programs, is partnering with Make Music Hawaiʻi to support Make Music Day’s outreach events with musicians, sound equipment, and concert production.

June 21 free Centerpiece concerts:

Maui

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center: 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Performance Schedule:

5 to 5:30 p.m. Silky Sister

5:30 to 6 p.m. Kamalei Kawaʻa

6 to 6:30 p.m. Lo Wolf

6:30 to 7 p.m. Ahumanu

Molokaʻi

Molokai Community Health Center: 30 Oki Place in Kaunakakai

Performance Schedule:

10 to 11 a.m. Kupuna Group Session

Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi Senior Center: 309 Seventh St. in Lānaʻi City

Performance Schedule:

10 to 11 a.m. Local artists

Oʻahu

Tamarind Park: 1003 Bishop St. in Honolulu

Performance Schedule:

12 to 12:20 p.m. Henry Kapono & Nalani Jenkins

12:20 to 12:40 p.m. Alx Kawakami & the Marksmen

12:40 to 1 p.m. Drew Henmi

Kauaʻi

Haulani’s at Timbers Līhuʻe: 3770 Ala Oli Way in Līhuʻe

Performance Schedule:

4:30 to 6 p.m. Kamanaha’o Thronas

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shilo Pa

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Darrel Rapozo

Hawaiʻi Island – Kona

The View Restaurant Bar & Grill, Kona Country Club: 78-7000 Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona

Performance Schedule:

5 to 6 p.m. Kailiwai

6 to 7 p.m. Keola Grace, Kekahi Young & Friends

Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo

The Lanai at Hilo Burger Joint: 776 Kīlauea Ave. in Hilo

Performance Schedule:

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Brandon & Friends