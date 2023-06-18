The Core Four Business Planning Course covers structural components on writing a business plan and provides the information needed to start, operate and grow a business. (Pexels)

A new Core Four Business Planning series, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity, runs from July 5 to Aug. 3, 2023. Graduates will be eligible for up to $20,000 in startup grants by submitting a business plan for review.

The top 12 plans will be eligible for grants in the third year of the program, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center and supported by Maui County’s Office of Economic Development.

Mālama Speech Therapy Services LLC, a startup offering occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in a clinical setting, captured the top grant award last year. A total of 12 startups on Maui and Moloka‘i won awards.

The Core Four Business Planning Course covers structural components on writing a business plan and provides the information needed to start, operate and grow a business. It is geared for those thinking of starting a business or who already have started and need direction.

David Daly, director of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, teaches a Core Four Business Planning Course at MEO in Wailuku. PC: MEO

The course cost is $75 and financial assistance is available upon request. Classes will be offered in-person and via Zoom.

The course offers a total of 26 hours of instruction over the five weeks, meeting 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, except for the first week when the class meets Wednesday and Thursday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

“We thank Council Member Tasha Kama for her vision in putting this start up grant program together with MEO Business Development Center’s Core Four Business Planning Course,” said Business Development Center Director David Daly. “These startup grants are a critical piece for entrepreneurs ready to make their business dreams come true. The grant offerings last year attracted more than 100 Core Four class participants- with over 30 grant applications.”

Daly noted that entrepreneurs often have attractive business ideas but lack the practical knowledge of turning those dreams into reality.

“This Core Four series will give startups a plan for success while having a chance to gain startup capital,” Daly said.

Registration is required and can be done by submitting an online application at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjTFuqrzNAH8-VIDU-gj3Ubp-TBOVzxgA-Pi0_xwp5xXncbA/viewform.

Enrollment forms also can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by appointment at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Family Center in Wailuku near the J. Walter Cameron Center. For more information, call 808-249-2990.

The Core Four series is funded by Maui County through the Office of Economic Development.