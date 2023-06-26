Hawaiian Electric Companyʻs Māʻalaea power plant. (Sept. 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Electric will hold a community meeting on July 11 to receive comments on its proposal to build new generating units that can run on a variety of renewable fuels, including biofuels.

This new generation project is proposed for a company-owned site on Pūlehu Road across from the Central Maui Landfill – Refuse and Recycling Center. The new generating units would provide “firm” power, available to fill the gap when variable resources like wind and solar aren’t available.

The proposal is part of a competitive bidding process for new generation powered by renewable resources on Maui, which will need to be online by 2028 as existing generators are retired. Bids are due in August for evaluation in a process overseen by the Public Utilities Commission and an independent observer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian Electric has started an environmental review process in anticipation of moving forward with the proposal, though there is no guarantee the company’s project or any other project will be selected at the conclusion of the bid evaluation.

The in-person meeting will be held in the Hawaiian Electric auditorium at 210 W. Kamehameha Ave. in Kahului from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will also be broadcast live on Akakū Channel 54, enabling viewers to submit questions during the presentation.

Additional information about the proposed project will be available at the meeting and online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those participating in the meeting are asked to focus their questions and comments on the potential environmental impacts of the project; specific measures Hawaiian Electric should employ to avoid, minimize or mitigate the potential impacts; specific resources in the project area that could be affected by the project. Future community meetings will be held to discuss this project and other energy planning topics and customer issues on Maui.

Questions and public comments about the project are being accepted at [email protected].