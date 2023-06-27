Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea | Trailer / Adventure Entertainment

Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea

The Maui Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday with a one-of-a-kind Stardust Cinema which includes 11 feature film premieres taking place June 28 to July 2 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The film, Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea screens Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. on opening night.

“Hawaiʻi’s North Shore is the world’s most dangerous 7-mile stretch of beach. Massive swells, life-and-death rescues, and ‘the best job in the world’—yet often most hazardous one—is the compelling drama of Hawaiʻi’s big wave guardians,” according to a film synopsis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As surfers push the limits and crowds increase, a small group of heroes have reinvented water safety on a parallel track to the rising dangers. Addicting thrills VS inherent peril—they are caught up in both. Surfing’s elite hell-men risk their lives to save their friends while challenging a realm beyond.”

The film is one of two featured on opening night of the festival.

VC: Humanity Stoked

Humanity Stoked will be screened at the Maui Film Festival at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, also at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The film features world-famous skateboarders, scientists, artists, musicians, activists and educators.

“The iconic cast, respected as leaders in their fields, reveal their unique experiences and insights on being human. Their perspectives on issues that affect humanity’s ability to move forward together are shaped by their own backgrounds, and often inspired by their love of skateboarding,” according to a film synopsis. “The conversations focus on understanding fear, depression, addiction, education, activism, philanthropy, racism, sexism, homophobia and the environment.”

The Maui Film Festival takes place June 28 to July 2 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului. More information on the schedule is available here.