Olowalu fire (6.27.23) Video: courtesy.



























Update: 9:30 p.m. 9 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 8:26 p.m, June 27, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed as of 9:30 p.m. due to ongoing firefighting efforts in Olowalu. Maui police advise that crews from the state Highways Division just arrived on scene at around 9 p.m. to assess the situation.

The Olowalu brush fire, which remains at 100 acres and 50% contained.

County officials said a large tree was on fire adjacent to the roadway. The Maui Emergency Management Agency also reported that a downed tree required removal.

The Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. It then closed for a second time shortly after 7 p.m. and remains closed at this time.

Motorists are cautioned that the Honoapiʻilani Highway may be subject to future occasional closures as firefighting efforts continue.

Note: Kahekili Highway is now open for Lahaina Bound traffic at Waiheʻe School as of 7:38 p.m., however there are setbacks due to heavy traffic in the area.

Update: 7:42 p.m., June 27, 2023

Honoapiʻilani Highway is CLOSED between the Lahaina Bypass and Māʻalaea Bay Place due to ongoing firefighting efforts in Olowalu.

The blaze has burned 100 acres since it was first reported shortly after 3 p.m, and was 50% contained at last report.

Motorists are cautioned that the Honoapiʻilani Highway may be subject to future occasional closures as firefighting efforts continue.

Note: Kahekili Highway is now open for Lahaina Bound Traffic at Waiheʻe School as of 7:38 p.m.

Update: 7:38 p.m., 7:18 p.m., 7:07 p.m., June 27, 2023

Maui police advise that the Honoapiʻilani Highway is being closed again (as of 7:07 p.m.) as crews continue to battle a stubborn brush fire in Olowalu. The closures is as follows:

Honoapiʻilani Highway at Luawai in Olowalu: Lahaina bound lane is closed

Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Lahaina Bypass is closed: Police are rerouting Wailuku bound traffic down “Cut Mountain.”

The blaze has burned 100 acres and was 50% contained at last report.

Motorists are cautioned that the Honoapiʻilani Highway may be subject to occasional closure as firefighting efforts continue.

Note: Kahekili Highway is now open for Lahaina Bound Traffic at Waiheʻe School as of 7:38 p.m.

Update: 6:47 p.m., 6:25 p.m., June 27, 2023

As of 6:15 p.m., the Honoapiʻilani Highway is open, according to Maui police. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect delays as traffic resumes its normal flow.

The brush fire had burned more than 100 acres, and was estimated to be about 50% contained at approximately 6 p.m., according to Maui Fire Department. No evacuations are anticipated at this time.

Honoapi’ilani Highway was closed at around 4 p.m. due to low visibility from heavy smoke.

Posted/Update: 5:47 p.m., 5:34 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:08 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 4:16 p.m., 3:54 p.m., June 27, 2023

A large brush fire has burned more than 100 acres mauka of the Olowalu Store in West Maui since it was first reported shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire forced the closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway in both directions from the Lahaina Bypass to Māʻalaea Bay Place.

Multiple firefighting assets are on the scene. Helicopters are being used to drop water on hotspots and multiple ground assets are being deployed including Wildland units and department tankers.

County officials say the Maui Fire Department has two tankers, five engine companies and two air resources, along with tankers and heavy machinery from private companies, responding to the fire.

Area residents have reported gusty winds and heavy smoke near the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

We received reports at around 4:45 p.m. of area residents who had evacuated due to the proximity of the fire. Maui County officials say there are no evacuations at this time (as of 5:30 p.m.), but residents of Olowalu are urged to stay informed about the latest emergency notices.

Note: Kahekili Highway is closed for Lahaina Bound Traffic at Waiheʻe School. Maui police say local residents are allowed to pass.