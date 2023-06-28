Maui News

Kahului Airport busier than usual following flight cancelations caused by delays from Olowalu fire

June 28, 2023, 2:04 PM HST
* Updated June 28, 2:10 PM
Maui Now FILE photo of Kahului Airport tarmac.

There is a higher than expected number of passengers waiting to depart from Kahului Airport on Maui this afternoon, the state Department of Transportation reports. The HI-DOT says there were multiple flight cancelations on Tuesday night, resulting from delays from the fire in Olowalu.

The Honoapiʻilani Highway, which serves as the main artery connecting West and Central Maui, was closed twice for a total of nearly five hours on Tuesday, resulting in travel delays for outbound passengers who were unable to make it to the Kahului Airport in time for departing flights.

The first closure, between 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. Tuesday was due to strong winds and low visibility as a result of heavy smoke from the fire. A second closure, from 7:07 to 9:51 p.m. occurred as crews worked to put out a tree fire adjacent to the highway and remove a downed tree.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 120 acres and was 80% contained.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising that travelers out of Kahului Airport should allow for additional time to make it through the checkpoint Wednesday afternoon.

