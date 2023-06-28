Maui News

Līloa Dr. extension in Kīhei, Maui gets $25M in federal funds, two more roundabouts planned

By Wendy Osher
 June 28, 2023, 8:28 AM HST
* Updated June 28, 8:39 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Existing Līloa Drive shared use path in Kīhei, Maui. PC: USDOT

A federal grant of $25,000,000 has been secured for the Līloa Drive Phase I extension in Kīhei on Maui as part of Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda. The project will extend Līloa Drive by 2,900 lineal feet and notes the addition of two more roundabouts to the South Maui community.

According to a project description released by the US Department of Transportation, roundabouts will be constructed at Līloa intersections with Kūlanihāko‘i Street and Waipu‘ilani Road. There is already a roundabout further south at the Līloa Drive / Piʻikea Avenue intersection, and one at the Piʻilani Highway intersection with Kūlanihāko‘i Street fronting the new high school.

Transportation officials say the extension of Līloa Drive and its integrated shared-use path, allows for more affordable transportation options like biking and walking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The extension features a two-lane roadway with curbs, gutters, sidewalks, shared-use path, retaining walls, streetlights, related utility system improvements, landscaping and a new bridge crossing.

The USDOT reports that in addition to economic benefits, the project will help residents with increased access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, schools, places of worship and recreation.

The project will creates a redundancy, providing an alternative route “away from climate hazard areas.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It is one of two community-led infrastructure projects in Hawaiʻi that received grant awards today from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program funds. The other project involves the construction of a 300-foot pedestrian and bicycle crossing bridge at the Ala Wai Canal on Oʻahu. That project also received $25,000,000.

The funding was announced today by US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, as part of the RAISE discretionary grant program. The grants aim to grow the American economy “from the bottom up and middle-out,” by driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to “creating good-paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.”   

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” said Transportation Secretary Buttigieg. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”   

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The full list of projects can be viewed here.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Olowalu Fire Updates 2Eight Ocean Safety Officers Graduate On Maui With 5th Recruit Class 3Maui July Fourth Aerial Fireworks Display In Lahaina Mfd Issues Fireworks Reminders 4Permanent Speed Limit Reduction Announced For Part Of Haleakala Highway 5Photos 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade Winners Outstanding Entries 6Lanaʻi Becomes The First Island To Be Fully Fiber Enabled By Hawaiian Telcom