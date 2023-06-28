Maui police issued an alert, informing the public of a reoccurring fake jewelry scam.

The Maui Police Department received recent reports of individuals approaching people in the parking lots of various businesses throughout Central Maui, asking if they would like to buy jewelry. Police say “the individuals state that they are in desperate need of cash as they have been robbed and have no identification or funds to buy airline tickets to return home.”

Police warn the public not to purchase jewelry from anyone who approaches them on the street. “A reputable vendor will have a brick-and-mortar store, pop-up shop, or verified E-commerce website,” police advise.

Department officials ask the public to report suspicious or unusual activity by calling 808-244-6400 or 911 in an emergency.

