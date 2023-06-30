Maui Activities

2023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo to air on Akakū

June 30, 2023, 1:00 PM HST
The 2023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo will be broadcast LIVE on Akakū this weekend beginning with the Bull Bash today, June 30 from 7-9 p.m, and continuing Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. on Akakū Channels 54 and 55.

The broadcast is also available via Live stream online at akaku.org and via media app.

2023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo will be LIVE on Akakū this weekend beginning with the Bull Bash on June 30.

Akakū Maui Community Media is an independent, nonprofit corporation established in 1992 to promote the creation of media by, for, and about our community.

A Makawao Rodeo Parade took place last weekend, returning after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Makawao Stampede Rodeo and other festivities continue from June 30 to July 2, 2023. Events include a Makawao Stampede Bull Bash on June 30 at the Oskie Rice Arena. 

Details and updates are available on the Makawao2023 Instagram account.

Comments

