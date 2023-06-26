Maui Arts & Entertainment

Photos: 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade winners, outstanding entries

By Wendy Osher
 June 26, 2023, 5:21 AM HST
2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade returns after three year hiatus. PC: Carl Yoshihara
2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade returns after three year hiatus. PC: Carl Yoshihara

The Makawao Rodeo Parade returned in full flair on Saturday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Spectators were greeted in true paniolo style with mounted and walking units, and popular stick horse races for keiki. The 2023 Parade Grand Marshal, Donna Otsuka directed the keiki pāʻū unit, and Duane Hamamura was the event’s Special Honoree this year. 

The event also featured classic cars, scouts, firefighters and rodeo youth.

Event organizers released a list of awards presented to various groups for outstanding entries.

  • Best Parade Horse:  Lānaʻi
  • Best Mounted Rider:  Maui Youth Rodeo 
  • Best Mounted Keiki:  Keiki Pāʻū
  • Best Mounted Group:  Maui Youth Rodeo
  • Best Commercial Entry:  KTS Customs & Detailing
  • Most Unusual: Maui Classic Cars 
  • Best Musical: KAOI Radio w/Marty Dread & Makawao Hongwanji Scouts 
  • Best Theme Representation: Maui Fire Dept./Ocean Safety Engine 5 and the 39th Recruit Class
  • Most Patriotic:  Goodfellow Bros.
  • Most Hawaiian: Lānaʻi Pāʻū
  • Best Overall/Highest Collective Score: Maui Youth Rodeo.
  • 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade returns after three year hiatus. PC: Carl Yoshihara
  • 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade. PC: Bruce Oatway
  • 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade. PC: Bruce Oatway
  • 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade. PC: Bruce Oatway
2023 Makawao Parade co-chair, Ana Peterson extended a special thanks to volunteer announcers: Sista Val from KPOA 93.5 FM, Kathy Collins of Manaʻo Radio 91.7 FM, and Shaggy Jenkins.

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo and other festivities continue from June 30 to July 2, 2023. Events include a Makawao Stampede Bull Bash on June 30 at the Oskie Rice Arena. 

Details and updates are available on the Makawao2023 Instagram account.

Kathy Collins pictured at 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade returns after three year hiatus. PC: Carl Yoshihara
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
