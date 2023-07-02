Maui News

27 individuals take a step towards US citizenship at Maui clinic

July 2, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Jennifer Jung of Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i assists individuals filling out their US citizenship application at a Citizenship Clinic on June 24 at Maui Economic Opportunity.

A total of 27 individuals were assisted in filling out their US citizenship applications, an arduous process that could take as long as two hours, at a Citizenship Clinic on June 24 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The clinic was sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi and Pacific Gateway Center and offered without cost to attendees. 

Scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by reservation, walk-in clients were assisted until 6:30 p.m. that day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Filling out the application is an initial step in the process toward naturalization, which also includes an interview and test. Information on the naturalization process can be found at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

A Citizenship Clinic to help attendees fill out US citizenship applications was held June 24 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. The clinic was sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i and Pacific Gateway Center.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Brewing Company Opens New Restaurant At Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort 22023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo To Air On Akaku 3Maui Police Launch Fourth Of July Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign 4Maui Humane Society Jackson Galaxy Create Donation Fund For At Risk Cats Kittens 525m Liloa Dr Extension Is Part Of Long Discussed Kihei North South Collector Road 6Kihei Fire Burns Four Acres Near Wastewater Facility