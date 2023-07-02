27 individuals take a step towards US citizenship at Maui clinic
A total of 27 individuals were assisted in filling out their US citizenship applications, an arduous process that could take as long as two hours, at a Citizenship Clinic on June 24 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.
The clinic was sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi and Pacific Gateway Center and offered without cost to attendees.
Scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by reservation, walk-in clients were assisted until 6:30 p.m. that day.
Filling out the application is an initial step in the process toward naturalization, which also includes an interview and test. Information on the naturalization process can be found at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.