Governor to attend high-level political forum, National Governors Association meeting
Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City from July 9-14 to attend the United Nations High-Level Political Forum and the National Governors Association 2023 Annual Meeting.
Gov. Green will participate in discussions relating to sustainable development and multi-level governance and engagement.
Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on July 14.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from July 9-11. Beginning July 11, Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor.
