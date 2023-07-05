Listen to this Article 1 minute

Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City from July 9-14 to attend the United Nations High-Level Political Forum and the National Governors Association 2023 Annual Meeting.

Gov. Green will participate in discussions relating to sustainable development and multi-level governance and engagement.

Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on July 14.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from July 9-11. Beginning July 11, Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor.

