Governor to attend high-level political forum, National Governors Association meeting

July 5, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City from July 9-14 to attend the United Nations High-Level Political Forum and the National Governors Association 2023 Annual Meeting.

Gov. Green will participate in discussions relating to sustainable development and multi-level governance and engagement.

Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on July 14.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from July 9-11. Beginning July 11, Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor.

