Crime Statistics

Unattended death investigation launched amid discovery of possible human remains in Kula, Maui

July 5, 2023, 9:01 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui police have launched an unattended death investigation following the discovery of possible human remains in Kula.

Wailuku Patrol Officers responded to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula regarding the discovery at around 4:33 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene at approximately 4:58 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police issued a press release shortly before 9 p.m. saying the investigation remains active.

*Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Piʻilani Highway Closed Due To Brush Fire 2Maui Firefighters Respond To 20 Emergency Calls On Fourth Of July Holiday 3Opinion New Law Could Help Resolve Mauis Axis Deer Problem 4Unattended Death Investigation Launched Amid Discovery Of Possible Human Remains In Kula Maui 520 Year Old Kona Man Dies In Fireworks Incident On Hawaiʻi Island 6Top 20 Things To Do On Maui July 6 12 Surfer Singer Landon Mcnamara Django Reinhart Jazz Obon Dance History Theatre