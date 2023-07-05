Unattended death investigation launched amid discovery of possible human remains in Kula, Maui
Maui police have launched an unattended death investigation following the discovery of possible human remains in Kula.
Wailuku Patrol Officers responded to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula regarding the discovery at around 4:33 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene at approximately 4:58 p.m.
Police issued a press release shortly before 9 p.m. saying the investigation remains active.
*Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.