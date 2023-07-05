Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui police have launched an unattended death investigation following the discovery of possible human remains in Kula.

Wailuku Patrol Officers responded to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula regarding the discovery at around 4:33 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene at approximately 4:58 p.m.

Police issued a press release shortly before 9 p.m. saying the investigation remains active.

*Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.