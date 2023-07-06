Ka Hale A Ke Ola – Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The Board of Directors of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers has initiated a search for a new Executive Director. The vacancy was created by current Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra who submitted her resignation to accept a position as the Chief Executive Officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center on Oʻahu.

“We are seeking the most qualified and experienced candidates to lead Ka Hale A Ke Ola and continue our work to break the cycle of homelessness on Maui,” said Board Chair Helen “Kit” Hart. “It is immensely rewarding to guide an agency dedicated to helping homeless individuals and families move to stable, permanent housing.”

The upcoming Executive Director will inherit an organization that has experienced significant growth and success under Ibarra’s leadership. The successful candidate will have the responsibility of further advancing Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers’ mission of providing comprehensive support to homeless individuals and families, with a focus on empowerment, compassion, and sustainable solutions.

The Board of Directors is seeking an accomplished leader who has demonstrated a deep commitment to the mission of ending homelessness and possesses the vision and strategic thinking required to drive the agency forward. The selected candidate needs to have proven experience in nonprofit management, a strong understanding of the complexities surrounding homelessness, and the ability to foster partnerships with government agencies, community organizations and stakeholders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their resume and cover letter via the agency website: https://www.khako.org/jobs/. The agency’s Central Center is located at 670 Waiʻale Road, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793. The deadline to submit applications is July 21, 2023. For more information, call Human Resources at 808-446-8132.

Current executive director Monique R. Ibarra. PC: Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers.