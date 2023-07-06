PC: file courtesy Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

Five community leaders were voted into the Board of Directors for the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce during the organization’s Annual Meeting, held June 29 at the MEO building in Wailuku.

Paul Mancini, Mercer “Chubby” Vicens, Joycelyn Victorino, and Wayne Wong were all re-elected to another two-year term. Pomai Weigert was elected as a brand-new board member.

Mayor Richard Bissen delivered the keynote address, encouraging business owners and managers to create opportunities youth internships before college. The internships would give students incentive to come back home during summer and winter breaks in the hopes of getting them to return after graduation with an assured position at a local business.

Leaders say the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce is emerging out of the COVID pandemic with new energy and a new sense of urgency for helping Maui. Next up for the chamber are more events including the restart of its large annual convention, commonly called The Biz Fest, which was paused for the last few years. Information is available at mnhcoc.org.

The annual meeting came on the heels of a sold-out viewing party of the much-talked-about new Maui TV show Moku Moku held at Tiffany’s Maui.

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce was established in 2006. The organization is on a renewed mission to promote and sustain Hawaiian Culture, nurturing a strong community of Hawaiian values and enhancing opportunities for success in business and education.

“Becoming a member of the chamber, whether as an individual, a business, or a nonprofit isn’t about being native Hawaiian, it’s about believing in Hawaiian cultural values and the importance of Hawaiian culture to the future of Hawaiʻi,” according to organizers.