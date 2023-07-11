Maui News

New Wailuku traffic signal at Main and Church St. in flashing mode from July 20

July 11, 2023, 8:35 AM HST
Traffic light. File photo by Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is alerting Maui highway users that the newly installed traffic signals in Wailuku on Main Street (Route 32) at its intersection with Church Street will operate in flashing mode from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

This temporary action is to alert highway users to new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection.

The traffic signals facing Main Street will be flashing yellow and those facing Church Street will be flashing red. Motorists are not required to stop during the yellow flashing indication, but should slow down, proceed with caution, and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign.

The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after morning peak hour traffic on Monday, July 24.

Message boards will be placed at both sides of the project on Main Street to notify highway users of the new traffic signals. HDOT advises patience and caution when moving through the area as everyone becomes used to the new signals.

Comments

