Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile marker 0.5 and 0.8, in the vicinity of Keanu Street and Kahealani Makai Parkway, on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for beehive removal.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei: Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) now open. Access to the school is gated and will be open based on the school’s hours. Details from the Hawaii Department of Education on the Kūlanihākoʻi High School opening HERE.

Wailea: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction between mile marker 6.5 and 6.7, at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive and Mikoi Place, on Wednesday, July 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lane striping.

— Main Street / Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Stret (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of South Church Street and South Market Street, on Wednesday, July 19, through Friday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for striping and traffic signal startup work. Details HERE.

—Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 13.4 and 13.9, in the vicinity of Hahana Road and Hohani Place, on Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kahului to Makawao (night work): Two lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0.7 and 5.4, in the vicinity of North Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway on Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for cold planing of the existing roadway.

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) possible in either direction between mile marker 8 and 8.1, in the vicinity of Waiakoa Road and Alae Road, on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for test borings at Alae Bridge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) possible in either direction between mile marker 8.49 and 8.56, on Monday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for test borings.