Mailani Makainai takes the stage on July 28 to benefit the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui. (PC: The Shops at Wilea)

Local artist Mailani Makainai will take the stage at The Shops at Wailea’s free concert series, Ke Kani Hone O Wailea on July 28. The concert is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and proceeds will support the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, a dedicated organization that has been healing children of abuse and neglect in Maui County for 33 years.

Guests at the concert will have the opportunity to donate, learn how to volunteer, and receive more information about Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and their program, “Journey to New Beginnings.” This program helps children carry the weight from trauma and begin a healing process, teaching them empathy and what it feels like to be loved.

“This concert is about more than just music; it’s about community, healing, and giving voice to the voiceless, and we’re honored to have Mailani Makainai, a truly gifted artist, to grace the stage for our July concert,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies. “Her performance will not only entertain our guests but also shine a light on our nonprofit partner, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.”

Born and raised in Kailua, Oʻahu, Mailani started her professional career early on being a backup singer for her cousin’s reggae group, Soulfree. In 2009, Mailani revamped her music career focusing her artistry on her Hawaiian identity, writing and recording Hawaiian music. Following her latest release – “HAWAIINUIKUAULI” in 2020 – Mailani is currently in the studio writing, performing weekly to keep her voice warm, and sharing Hawaiian culture, music and stories wherever she goes.

“At the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, we are always asking the question of what more can we do to have the greatest impact in the healing process for children of abuse and or neglect in Maui County, and that’s when the lightbulb lit-up to partner with The Shops at Wailea,” said Paul Tonnessen, executive director of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. “Our mission is to provide support for the healing of abused and neglected children, to promote prevention of child abuse and neglect, and to advocate for the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, and we’re honored to spread that message to guests at The Shops.”

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from and features local artists and nonprofit organizations. The free event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area of the Shops at Wailea, located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr. in Wailea. Guests of all ages are welcome. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.