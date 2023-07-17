Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. today announced the appointment of Ashley Takitani Leahey as Vice President of Community Development, effective Aug. 1, 2023.

In her new role, Takitani Leahy will work with new CEO, Race Randle, to advance a fresh vision for growing the company’s positive impact on Maui. She will manage the Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Kapalua Resort and Maui Gold brands, lead the resort amenities businesses, and oversee all external affairs functions, including marketing, communications, community engagement, public affairs and investor relations.

Ashley Takitani Leahey. PC: Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Takitani Leahey is a fifth-generation Maui resident and brings over a decade of experience leading communications, marketing and community relations for leading Hawai‘i companies and nonprofit organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley and look forward to drawing on her deep experience and ties to the community to propel Maui Land & Pineapple Company into the future. I am confident that she will play an enormous role in helping us improve asset utilization, create added value for local residents, visitors, and shareholders, and grow our positive impact on Maui,” said Randle.

Most recently, Takitani Leahey was the Director of Communications and Development for ʻOhana Pacific Health and Hale Makua Health Services, where she focused on brand management, public relations, grants, and engagement with the community and board of directors. Previously, she was the Statewide Marketing Director for Blue Zones Project – Hawai‘i, where she led strategic marketing and public relations to support numerous community initiatives.

“I have worked closely with Ashley, and she is an innovative thinker who approaches everything she does with a combination of heart and head,” said Lisa Grove, Board Chair of Hawai‘i Land Trust and CEO of Grove Insight.

Takitani Leahey is active in the community, serving as a board member of PBS Hawai‘i and Maui Family YMCA. She received her bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University and an Executive MBA from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, manages, and sells real estate on the island of Maui, where the company stewards 22,000 acres, including the Kapalua Resort. Kapalua is home to two luxury hotels, The Ritz Carlton Maui and Montage Kapalua Bay, residential communities, two championship golf courses, three pristine beaches, a network of walking and hiking trails, and the Puʻu Kukui Watershed Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in Hawai‘i.

Founded in 1909, Maui Land & Pineapple Company cultivated pineapple on Maui plantations for nearly a century. Learn more about Maui Land & Pineapple Company’s commitment to supporting the Maui community, protecting the island’s natural resources, and perpetuating resilient and thriving communities at mauiland.com.