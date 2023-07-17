Maui News

Public talk story session July 20, on the sustainable development of tourism

July 17, 2023, 9:32 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hulihia, Center for Sustainable Systems University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems seeks community input as they launch their new project focused on advancing the sustainable development of the tourism industry across Maui Nui. 

This year-long project begins with connecting with the Maui Nui community to better understand the impacts of the visitor industry. They will be hosting several public Talk Story sessions for the next few months and invite you to share your personal and professional experiences with the visitor industry. 

Please join the Hulihia team this Thursday, July 20, from 4-6 p.m. at UH Maui College in ʻIke Leʻa, Room #102.  Registration is encouraged here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There is also a short survey available for public input. 

Hulihia is a unique initiative across the State of Hawaiʻi. By integrating indigenous knowledge and community insights with sustainability expertise, Hulihia finds new ways to strengthen sustainability for our community.

Over the past year, Hulihia completed an advanced pilot project analyzing the healthcare system for Maui and Lānaʻi. Building on this success, Hulihia will apply its systems approach to problem-solving toward a new project focused on the sustainable development of tourism for Maui Nui. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For complete information about the Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems, housed at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, visit hulihiamaui.com.

Hulihia, Center for Sustainable Systems University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Event flyer.
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Body Found In Kula Identified As Makawao Man Two Arrested In Murder Investigation 2Tropical Storm Calvin 920 Miles From Hawaiʻi Flood Watch Issued For Maui And Hawaiʻi Counties 3Calvin Is Now A Tropical Storm Earliest Wind Impacts For Hawaiʻi Is Tuesday Afternoon 4Missing Person Wailuku Woman Last Seen July 15 5Potential Rainfall From Calvin Calls For 4 7 Inches On Big Island 1 4 Inches Elsewhere 6No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi After 7 3 Alaska Peninsula Earthquake