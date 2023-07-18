Stay Maui Nui Cohort graduates. (L to R): Charen Kepler, Debbie Cabebe, Councilmember Tom Cook, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, Representative Troy Hashimoto, Mike Morris, Xavier Katsuda, Charlie Higa, Perry Paul, Leimomi Hokoana-Molinas, Evren Vince-Cruz, Tanya Kari, Jacob Gamble, Kiele Kepler, Ryan Mountcastle, Leilani Pulmano, Ricky Jones.

Eight students graduated from the Stay Maui Nui program after a week-long exploration of various business sectors in Maui County.

The program, which is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and knowledge about various industries in the county, covered areas such as sustainable science, conservation and agriculture, economic and workforce development, Maui governance, healthcare, and construction and technology.

Throughout the week, the cohort traveled to different locations to learn from community leaders and industry professionals. The program’s goal was to equip students with a well-rounded understanding of Maui County’s economy and potential career paths.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Stay Maui Nui program concluded with a final presentation by the cohort on the challenges and opportunities facing Maui County. The students highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in agriculture and construction, the need for investment in healthcare and infrastructure, and the potential for economic growth through technology.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduating cohort and the knowledge they have gained through this program,” said Mike Morris, CEO of Maui Family YMCA. “Stay Maui Nui provides students with a unique opportunity to explore different business sectors in our community and connect with professionals who are making a difference in their fields.”

The program is a collaborative effort between Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows and Maui Family YMCA. Community partners include Maui Economic Opportunity, Office of Economic Development, the County of Maui, Hale Makua Health Services, HECO, and Goodfellow Bros. It is open to high school students who are interested in learning about opportunities and career paths in Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Stay Maui Nui and how to apply for the fall cohort, visit mauiymca.org/stay-maui/