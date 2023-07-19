

















Calvin continues to pass south of the Big Island, impacts continue

5 a.m. update

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Advisory for the Big Island of Hawaiʻi until 8:15 a.m. At 4:32 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the east through southeast slopes, falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour.

There’s also a Flood Advisory in effect for the island of Oʻahu until 7:30 a.m. At 4:28 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over portions of Central and Windward Oʻahu. The National Weather Service reports the highest rain rates for Oʻahu were 1 to 2 inches per hour over Wahiawa.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that Calvin continues to pass south of Hawaiʻi Island on a westward path at 20 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Big Island.

As of 5 a.m., Calvin was located: 175 miles SW of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; 105 miles SW of South Point, Hawaiʻi; 210 miles SSW of Hāna, Maui; 215 miles S of Kahului, Maui; 230 miles S of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 205 miles S of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 255 miles SSE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

WIND: The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that maximum sustained winds are back down to 45 mph, with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 125 miles from the center. Weakening is forecast to continue over the next two days, according to the CPHC.

The National Weather Service says “damaging winds are expected through the first half of the day for the Big Island and Maui County… Advisory-level winds are anticipated for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, with the strongest winds occurring over and downwind of terrain.”

RAIN: “Storm total rainfall amounts through Thursday are forecast to be 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches possible, mainly along the windward slopes and southeast flank of the Big Island of Hawaii. Storm total rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches are expected on the windward areas of Maui, and 2-4 inches elsewhere in the state. This rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides,” according to the CPHC.

According to a local weather statement from the National Weather Service, “bands of heavy rainfall will continue to move ashore and impact portions of the Big Island through the early morning hours, especially for the southeast facing slopes of the Kaʻū district. Rainfall totals overnight have reached the 4 to 6 inch range on the Big Island and an additional 2 to 4 inches remain possible as Calvin begins to move away. Similar conditions are expected across the smaller islands today as Calvin passes far to the south.”

SURF: Swells generated by Calvin will affect all of the main Hawaiian Islands through today, generating life-threatening surf and sea conditions along exposed shorelines.

The National Weather Service reports that “significant coastal impacts will continue along exposed east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui this morning.” A High Surf Warning remains posted for the east facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County with “dangerously large and disorganized waves of 14 to 18 feet.”















Calvin continues pass south of Big Island; impacts are “imminent or occurring”

2 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Calvin continues its pass south of the Big Island. At 2 a.m., the storm was located about 160 miles south of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; 85 miles S of South Point, Hawaiʻi; 215 miles S of Hāna; 225 miles SSE of Kahului, Maui; 250 miles SSE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 230 miles SSE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 295 miles SE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

Just before 2 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi Island until 5:15 a.m. At 1:56 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over north and southeast slopes of the Big Island, according to the NWS. “Heavy rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas and increasing in coverage,” the NWS reports.

Calvin’s maximum sustained winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the west at 20 mph. The National Weather Service reports that there is no change in the 2 a.m. update from the previous advisory issued three hours earlier.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is reporting a peak wind forecast for Hawaiʻi Island of 35-45 mph winds with gusts up to 65 mph. The threat of tropical-storm-force winds remains until Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaiʻi Island (including Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook and Miloliʻi), and a Flood Watch remains in effect for Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties through Wednesday afternoon.















Calvin begins pass south of Big Island; impacts to Hawaiʻi County are imminent or occurring

12 a.m. update:

The latest forecast update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center notes that while the center of Tropical Storm Calvin is passing south of the Big Island, most of the island “is well within” the radius for impacts from strong winds, heavy rainfall, and high surf, which are “imminent or occurring.”

As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Calvin was located 140 miles south of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; 90 miles SSE of South Point, Hawaiʻi; 215 miles SSE of Hāna, Maui; 235 miles SSE of Kahului, Maui; 260 miles SSE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 240 miles SSE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 305 miles SE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

Calvin’s intensity weakened slightly in the latest forecast period to 50 mph maximum sustained winds and minimum central pressure of 29.62 inches, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds continue to extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Forward motion also dipped slightly to 20 mph from 21 mph in the last report.

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s Forecast Discussion, “Deep convection has decreased considerably near the center of Calvin since late this afternoon, but has begun to increase farther to the north along windward shores and slopes of the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. The low level circulation center is rapidly becoming unveiled again.”

The National Weather Service says the “most damaging wind and weather conditions” are currently focused over the Big Island and the islands in Maui County tonight through Wednesday. The NWS says each island will see about a 12-18 hour period of weather impacts.

MAUI SPECIFIC IMPACTS: According to an NWS Forecast Discussion, the island of Maui can expect the following:

“Strong easterly winds with deepening unstable tropical moisture will produce periods of heavy rain over the islands in Maui County, especially over the windward mountain slopes. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible tonight through Wednesday. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday. Damaging winds will also develop with the strongest winds downwind of terrain or leeward areas. Wind gusts of over 60 mph will be possible and a High Wind Warning remains in effect this evening with peak winds expected late tonight through Wednesday morning. Winds this strong will be capable of knocking down trees and causing power outages, so please limit travel if possible.”

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Maui County. The NWS forecast says the strongest winds will likely occur in areas over and downwind of terrain.

On the water, a High Surf Warning remains in effect for east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Kahoʻolawe tonight through Wednesday due to rapidly building surf generated by Calvin. The warning calls for “dangerously large and disorganized waves of 15-20 feet along affected shorelines.

The NWS reports that warning and advisory level surf heights will be “short-lived” and will likely occur late tonight into Wednesday morning for the Hawaiʻi Island, and through the afternoon Wednesday for the smaller islands.

The forecast calls for an increase in vertical shear through Wednesday night, which the CPHC says should result in weakening of the system to a post-tropical/remnant low by Friday.