MNMRC’s Digital Takeover of baggage claim screens helps visitors treat Maui County with kindness. Courtesy photo.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council helped to educate visitors about marine life and conservation with the County of Maui’s help in 2022 and has expanded efforts this year.

Travelers arriving at Kahului Airport are met with ads as they first arrive. Terminal window signs share information about reef health, snorkel tips and sunscreen use. At the entrance to baggage claim and on baggage carousels, eight short videos encouraged visitors to respect the ocean as they wait to collect their luggage.

New signs at the southeast baggage claim entrance were made possible thanks to the support of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau to increase ad space and frequency of play during Maui’s busiest summer months. This digital takeover of baggage claim ensures that visitors are sure to see these messages as they leave the terminal and pick up their bags.

The ads feature reef-friendly messaging including Stand only on sand, Coral is alive – Keep fins up Coral is Alive- Keep your Paddle Up, Mineral only sunscreen, Wear a rashguard – Use less Sunscreen, Protecting Coral Reefs, and Welcome to Maui – Enjoy wildlife from a distance.

Along with initial exposure at the airport upon arrival, the ads are also heavily promoted on the organization’s social media platforms.