The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapi’ilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile marker 14.5 and 15, in the vicinity of Luawai Street and Olowalu Village Road, on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for heavy tree pruning and dead limb removal.

Lahaina: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Wailea: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile marker 5.9 and 7.1, in the vicinity of Kilohana Drive and Wailea Ike Drive, beginning Tuesday, July 25, through Friday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for soil and rock boring on the shoulder lane.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: New traffic signals in normal operation on Main Street (Route 32) at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street beginning Monday, July 24. Message boards will be placed at both sides of the street to notify highway users of the new traffic signals. HDOT advises patience and caution when moving through the area as everyone becomes used to the new signals. Details HERE.

—Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 13.4 and 13.9, in the vicinity of Hahana Road and Hohani Place, on Tuesday, July 25, through Friday, July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Kahului to Makawao (night work): Two lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0.7 and 5.4, in the vicinity of North Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway on Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for cold planing and paving of the existing roadway.