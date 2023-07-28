Maui News

Bicyclist dies in motor vehicle collision on Pūlehu Road in Kahului

July 28, 2023, 12:41 PM HST
Police believe speed may be a factor in a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of a bicyclist on Pūlehu Road in Kahului Thursday.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:25 a.m. on July 27, on Pūlehu Road, about two miles east of Hansen Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 61-year-old Kula man, operating a 2021 grey Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck, was traveling east on Pūlehu Road. Maui police say the driver was reportedly passing and overtaking multiple vehicles when he collided into the bicyclist who was traveling west in the westbound lane of travel. 

The bicyclist has since been identified as Volker Weiss, 59, of Kīhei, according to police. Police say he was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Police say the operator of the Jeep remained on the scene and was subsequently placed under arrest for first degree negligent homicide.  He was later released pending further investigation.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending toxicology results.

This was Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 13 at the same time last year.   

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Weiss’ family and friends.

