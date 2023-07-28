Maui News

Maui keiki receive back-to-school supplies from visitor industry members

July 28, 2023, 8:17 AM HST
This summer, the Visitor Industry joined forces with The Salvation Army’s Adopt a Backpack Campaign to supply Maui’s keiki in need with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association hotel properties and allied members successfully delivered the supplies requested in addition to $5,000 of monetary donations.

Six members of MHLA hosted their own in-house collection of supplies to fulfill The Salvation Army’s request. Together, Andaz Maui, Hyatt Residence Club, Wailea Beach Resort, Wailea Golf Club, The Westin Nanea and Trilogy Excursions brought in over 2,700 school supplies.

“In the past year, we’ve had many more families ask for support, especially for back-to-school items,” said Captain Steven Howard, the Maui County coordinator. “We are grateful for the hospitality industry’s support and know there will be many more keiki starting school with solid foundations in August.”

To help support MHLA’s other events like the upcoming scholarship fundraiser, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament in August or the semi-annual meal delivery events, Na Kupuna Appreciation Events, visit www.mauihla.org.

