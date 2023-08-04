Maui News

Central Maui advances to US Championship game of Senior League Baseball World Series

August 4, 2023, 10:29 AM HST
Recap: HI defeats SC, 4-0

The Central Maui Little League senior team defeated South Carolina 4-0 in an early morning game today. The win secures the Maui team a spot in the SLB World Series US Final, happening today against Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League, New Jersey at 1:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET) at JB Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C.

The winner of the US title will face the International title holder for the SLB World Series title on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2023.

La’akea Ko doubles home another run
Hawaii executes relay to perfection to keep game scoreless

Maui’s journey to the SLB World Series tournament started when they secured a spot by winning the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland last month.

The Maui boys defeated Weslaco, Texas in an 11-2 victory during Game 1 on July 29. That was followed by a 6-1 loss to New Jersey on July 30. On July 31, the Maui team defeated the Central Region representatives out of Burbank, Illinois, 12-0. They went up against Weslaco, Texas again on Aug. 2, and earned another win, this time 6-1 in Game 15 of the Tournament.

Recap: HI defeats TX, 6-1
La’Akea Ko’s leaping catch
Kamaha’O Akima’s RBI single
Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi’s RBI

Maui was supposed to play yesterday, but games that were scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, were pushed to Friday due to a weather delay. This morning’s 4-0 win against South Carolina, puts the Maui boys within one win of a US title, and within two wins of a World Series title.

The WSL games are being carried on ESPN+

Central Maui Little League senior team. PC: Senior League Baseball World Series Facebook page

Comments

