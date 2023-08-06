PC: NWS / Maui Now background

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Hawaiian Islands, saying gusty winds are possible Monday morning through late Tuesday night.

“The gradient between high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands and Hurricane Dora passing safely south of the islands will drive very strong and gusty easterly winds across the area from Monday through Wednesday,” according to the NWS. “A stable airmass and low inversion will amplify this effect, especially over island terrain and across leeward areas. This watch may be modified or upgraded.”

The forecast calls for northeast winds 25-45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph possible over portions of Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

Over Haleakalā summit on Maui and the Big Island summits, the NWS is forecasting east winds of 45-55 mph, with gusts in excess of 66 mph possible.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. The NWS advises that power outages are possible, and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The public is advised to take precautions now to protect property by tying down loose objects or move them to a sheltered location.

Dora is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports: “Dora will move to the west along the southern edge of the ridge to the north, passing well south of Hawaiʻi over the next several days.”

Dora was last located about: 890 miles ESE of South Point on Hawaiʻi Island, 970 miles SE of Hāna, Maui; 1000 miles SE of Kahului, Maui; 1035 miles SE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 1020 miles SE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 1095 miles SE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

The system was moving west at 22 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.