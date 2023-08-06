Eli Hanneman of Maui, Hawaiʻi after surfing in the Final of the at the US Open of Surfing on Aug. 6, 2023 at Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

Eli Hanneman (HAW) of Maui and Sawyer Lindblad (USA) won the Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, Stop No. 4 on the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, and Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW) and Kaniela Stewart (HAW) emerged victorious at the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic, Stop No. 1 on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour.

Southern California’s Lindblad earned the biggest win of her career Sunday in front of friends and family. Hanneman’s absolute showcase in the Final earned him the event’s highest heat total and a career-changing win. In a heartwarming finish to the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic, cousins Kaleopa’a and Stewart shared the podium as they celebrated their victories.

Hanneman Earns Career-Changing Win at Huntington Beach Pier

A jaw-dropping performance from Eli Hanneman (HAW) earned him the biggest win of his young career at Huntington Beach. After a rough start to the 2023 Challenger Series season, Sunday’s statement-making victory has sent Hanneman soaring up the rankings. He now sits at No. 4 on the rankings and has become a CT qualification threat.

Hanneman took on Southern California’s standout Crosby Colapinto in the Final. After a slow start, the ocean came to life and Hanneman wasted no time. He took to the air and completed a combination of major maneuvers that earned him a near-perfect 9.00, the highest score of the day.

The Maui phenom then added another solid score of a 6.83 to put major pressure on Colapinto. Heading into the final minutes, Hanneman soared in the air once again and posted an excellent 8.10 to his score line, shutting down any hopes of a comeback for Colapinto.

“This means everything,” said Hanneman. “You work so hard every single day, and for it to finally pay off is just crazy. It just took a little bit of trust in God. I don’t even know how I got that 9.00. I know Crosby (Colapinto) is so good on the face, he’s the best of our generation for on-the-face surfing, so I went out thinking I have to airs because that’s what I do. I felt a little bit of wind coming and knew it was my time. I just had to stay calm and stay ready.”

It was no easy road to the Final for Hanneman, as he had to overcome two-time US Open of Surfing victor and Huntington Beach’s own, Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), in the Semifinals. Hanneman now looks to add to his success at the upcoming Challenger Series events of the season.

For highlights and more information from today’s competition, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico Women’s Final Results:

1 – Sawyer Lindblad (USA) 16.53

2 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 13.17

Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico Men’s Final Results:

1 – Eli Hanneman (HAW) 17.10

2 – Crosby Colapinto (USA) 9.60

Huntington Beach Longboard Classic Women’s Final Results:

1 – Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) 14.14

2 – Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 13.73

Huntington Beach Longboard Classic Men’s Final Results:

1 – Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 15.73

2 – Taylor Jensen (USA) 12.43

Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Sawyer Lindblad (USA) 12.76 DEF. Ellie Harrison (AUS) 12.50

HEAT 2: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 13.20 DEF. Leilani McGonagle (CRC) 12.80

Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Crosby Colapinto (USA) 13.83 DEF. Nolan Rapoza (USA) 11.20

HEAT 2: Eli Hanneman (HAW) 13.13 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 11.10

Huntington Beach Longboard Classic Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW) 13.70 DEF. Sophia Culhane (HAW) 13.67

HEAT 2: Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 13.70 DEF. Soleil Errico (USA) 13.40

Huntington Beach Longboard Classic Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Taylor Jensen (USA) 15.40 DEF. Tony Silvagni (USA) 14.10

HEAT 2: Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 16.10 DEF. Rogelio Jr Esquievel (PHL) 14.87

Next Stop on the Challenger Series: Vissla Pro Ericeira

The Vissla Pro Ericeira holds a competition window from Oct. 1 – 8, 2023. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

Next Stop on the WSL Longboard Tour: Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic

The Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic holds a competition window from Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, 2023. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL’s broadcast partners.For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.