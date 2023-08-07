Posted: 6:23 p.m., Aug. 7, 2023

Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi is closed between Mile 8.5 and 10 due to two utility poles knocked down from high winds. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Hawaiian Islands, saying gusty winds are possible today through late Tuesday night.

“The gradient between high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands and Hurricane Dora passing safely south of the islands will drive very strong and gusty easterly winds across the area,” according to the NW.

The forecast calls for NE winds 25-45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph possible over portions of Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Over Haleakalā, east winds of 45-55 mph, with gusts in excess of 66 mph possible.