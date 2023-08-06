Hurricane Tracker

Cat 4 Hurricane Dora on track to pass “well south” of Hawaiʻi over the next several days

August 6, 2023, 9:43 PM HST
Dora satellite imagery (8.6.23 8 p.m.) PC: NWS/CPHC

Category 4 Hurricane Dora is forecast to pass “well south of Hawaiʻi” over the next several days, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Forecasters describe the system as “well-organized, compact and symmetric.”

The system was last located about: 890 miles ESE of South Point on Hawaiʻi Island, 970 miles SE of Hāna, Maui; 1000 miles SE of Kahului, Maui; 1035 miles SE of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi; 1020 miles SE of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi; and 1095 miles SE of Honolulu, Oʻahu.

Dora was moving west at 22 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

According to the CPHC, minor fluctuations in intensity are possible during the day or so, with gradual weakening beyond.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles, according to the CPHC.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong and gusty winds for the Hawaiian Islands through Tuesday evening.

Dora five day forecast (8.6.23 8 p.m.) PC: NWS/CPHC
