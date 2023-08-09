Maui News

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers evacuates Lahaina Shelter during massive West Maui wildfire

August 9, 2023, 1:50 PM HST
With a line of fire approaching the parking lot of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers’ Westside facility, staff member Kevin Hashimoto assists with evacuating residents on Tuesday afternoon in Lahaina. PC: Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers

More than 140 people were evacuated on Tuesday from the Westside Center shelter operated by Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers. Of those evacuated, over 25 were taken by KHAKO staff to the Wailuku shelter for emergency housing. 

The nonprofit agency is requesting emergency donations of blankets, pillows and towels for evacuated families. For more information or to make a donation, call (808) 242-7600.

Monique R. Ibarra.

“The wildfire’s destruction of Lahaina is mind-boggling, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” said KHAKO Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra. “We also extend our deepest appreciation to Maui firefighters, police and all first responders who are battling the wildfires that have ravaged our island.”

“Many of the Lahaina shelter residents were taken to our Wailuku shelter Tuesday evening where we are providing for their needs,” Ibarra said. “Several households from the shelter have made their way to our Wailuku facility throughout Tuesday evening and today.”

“With roads closed into Lahaina town, we have been unable to see to what extent our Lahaina facility sustained damage. We are praying for a miracle that our buildings are safe and intact,” she said.

“Meanwhile, we feel encouraged in seeing our Maui community rally to support fire victims,” she said. “Already, Target has provided $1,000 in gift cards for our shelter residents. The County of Maui is providing assistance, and our Board of Directors is working to seek donations direly needed to help fire survivors.”

Built in 2003, the Westside Center at 15 Ipu ʻAumakua Lane in Lahaina has 30 two-bedroom apartment units, which are leased to residents. The center also has 48 apartment units in the homeless emergency shelter for families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing.

