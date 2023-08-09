

































Firefighting efforts continue at the in Lahaina, Pūlehu/Kīhei and Upcountry areas. The photos above are from the Pūlehu/Kīhei fire and were taken from the corner of Olukai and Hoalike Street in Kīhei on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire engine was on scene, with private assets from Goodfellow Brothers assisting to spray water on surrounding areas. Crews worked to periodically refill their tanks at the nearby fire hydrants and assist in fire suppression efforts throughout the neighborhood. Earth-moving equipment was also used to clear the area of shrubs, trees and dry grass.

Flames were located around 100 to 200 yards away from the nearest houses. The firefighting effort in the area was focused above the Olukai and Hoalike Street cut-de-sacs.