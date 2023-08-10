Thousands of travelers are attempting leave Maui as crews continue to battle wildfires across the island. Kahului Airport. PC: Kalani Prince (8.9.23)

Maui Visitors Relocated Off-Island

Through efforts of airline, hotel, and ground transportation partners, more than 14,000 people were moved off the island of Maui on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to return home or continue with their vacation elsewhere in Hawai‘i. By the end of Thursday, it is estimated that an additional 14,500 people will be moved off Maui.

Assistance Center at Hawai‘i Convention Center

An emergency assistance center has been established by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, in partnership with the American Red Cross, to support visitors and residents being evacuated from Maui to Oʻahu due to the wildfires. Up to 2,000 evacuees can be provided temporary accommodations at the Hawai‘i Convention Center until they are able to board flights to return home or secure their own hotel lodging. If necessary, evacuees are allowed to spend the night if they cannot secure lodging. Water and food is being provided, as well as a shower, toiletries and clothes, if needed.

Major Disaster Declaration Approved for Hawai‘i

More help is on the way for Hawai‘i. President Joe Biden today signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi, resulting in the approval to dedicate significantly more federal resources to help with recovery efforts underway for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

Federal funding will be made available to fulfill a variety of urgent needs for Maui County residents, including debris removal and enhanced emergency protective measures for communities incurring damage from the wildfires. In addition, federal grants will be made available to individuals and families needing to rebuild homes, cover uninsured property losses, and help businesses with their recovery.

Hawai‘i Island Evacuations Lifted

Hawaiʻi County officials have lifted all evacuation orders, as the two brush fires in Nāʻālehu and Pāhala have been neutralized and the Lālāmilo fire in Waimea has been contained. The roadways are open and access is available to all communities on the island. The emergency shelters have been closed. Mauna Kea Resort is open and operating.

How to Help

Anyone wanting to make donations to help communities and families recover on Maui can do so through the Maui Strong Fund established by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. The link can be accessed here.

Hotels and vacation rental owners are urged to consider how they might be able to house Maui residents displaced by the fire.

Additional resources and information is available at ready.hawaii.gov.