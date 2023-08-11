Maui Business

SBA Administrator to travel to Maui, Visit small businesses and communities impacted by wildfires

August 11, 2023, 6:16 AM HST
PC: Office of the Governor (8.10.23)

Wildfire updates (new link for Aug. 11): https://tinyurl.com/ysxnykpb

US Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will join FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and US Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell on Maui today to visit communities impacted by the recent wildfires and meet with state and local officials regarding ongoing recovery efforts. She will also meet with local small business owners and highlight the SBA’s disaster recovery and resilience operation deployed to assist those affected.

Following President Biden’s major disaster declaration in Maui County as a result of the wildfires that began on Aug. 8, low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to affected businesses and residents through the SBA’s disaster recovery and resilience operation.

More details on the resources available to survivors and how to access them can be found on the SBA’s website.

