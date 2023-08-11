Video and photos from Aug. 10, 2023 in and around Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, as well as Maui Fire Dept. personnel continuing to extinguish hot spots. (8.10.23) VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Wildfire updates (new link for Aug. 11): https://tinyurl.com/ysxnykpb

Lahaina Front Street photo journey: West Maui wildfire aftermath: https://tinyurl.com/4ratx8aj

Maui fire crews continue to battle three large wildfires–one in Lahaina, one in Pūlehu that has traveled down to Kīhei; and one in Kula, which has burned more than 1,000 acres since it was first reported early Tuesday morning. As of today:

There are 55 deaths / 270 structures impacted/destroyed

3 active fires: Lahaina (80% contained); Pūlehu/Kīhei (70% contained); and Kula (no containment estimate)

Mass visitor/resident evacuations out of West Maui continue (1,200 left on Aug.10)

14,000 departed Maui on Wednesday; Another 14,900 departed on Thursday

Still no power in West Maui – approximately 12,400 customers remain offline

Refuse service resumes in West Maui on Aug. 11

1350+ people at six shelters (as of Thursday)

Distribution of food, water, supplies and clothing to residents happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. A limited supply of baby products will be given out.

Disaster assistance: If you are impacted by the fires, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or download the FEMA App for more information.

Below are updates, which are posted as they become available.

Public Assistance Request:

7:53 a.m, Aug. 11, 2023

Many within our community have asked what assistance they can offer public safety personnel. Right now, Maui police report three things are needed:

Avoid unnecessary travel on our roadways, but if you must go out, follow the speed limit, use your seat belt, don’t use your cell phone while driving, and don’t drive intoxicated. Avoid beaches that don’t have designated ocean safety personnel, and don’t stray from marked paths while hiking. Patience. Public safety personnel – including first-line responders (dispatchers, fire, medic, police, and assisting agencies), administrative support staff, and executive staff have been working non-stop since the wildfires began. We understand the public’s desire to return to their homes, connect with loved ones, or help those affected. Before that can happen, we need to ensure the safety of first responders and other agencies working tirelessly to get utilities restored and roadways cleared. Reputable information: Please be sure the information you are receiving is coming from reputable sources, such as the County of Maui’s Mayor’s Office, MEMA, MPD, and MFD.

Gov. discusses plans for W Maui Curfew; Access into W Maui still limited to first responders

Update: 7:45 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Access into West Maui via the Honoapiilani Highway is still limited this morning to first responders. Kahekili Hwy is open to residents of Kahakuloa with ID and for people evacuating Lahaina.

Governor Josh Green spoke with Hawaii News Now this morning and said the County of Maui is discussing a curfew plan for the West Maui area that will likely be at around 9 or 10 p.m. That plan is still being worked out and details will be released by County officials once plans are solidified.

According to Gov. Green about 30% of the firefighters who are working, suffered losses to their own homes. He said health care and dialysis facilities in Lahaina were incinerated. We have reports that some of those patients have been accommodated elsewhere.

There were at least 1100 people at a single shelter in Central Maui. A total of six shelters are available for evacuees of affected areas.

The Governor is looking to ask for some 2,000 visitor hotel rooms to help accommodate displaced individuals. There’s also talks to utilize Air BNB to help curtail the need for temporary housing.

There is still no water or power in West Maui at this time.

Overnight updates

Update: 2:45 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Firefighters continued working overnight to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pūlehu/Kīhei and Upcountry Maui. The firefighting effort was bolstered by 21 firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department, seven supervisory personnel and four vehicles. A nine-member search-and-rescue team also arrived on island.

Power was restored to all Upcountry water pumping stations today, water will be restored after lines are flushed.

County refuse collection in West Maui will resume today, Friday, Aug. 11.

Six emergency shelters are open.

Wailuku: War Memorial Gymnasium.

Pukalani: Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Kahului: Maui High School, King’s Cathedral Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani and Grace Bible Church

Visitors wanting to leave Maui are asked to book a flight with an airline. Travelers can book flights to Honolulu, then continue on another flight to the Mainland.

A Maui Oil tanker parked on the side of the road in North Kāʻanapali provided fuel for West Maui residents from noon to 5:30 p.m., pumped 370 gallons of diesel and 2,198 gallons of gas.

Food, water, supplies and clothing will be distributed to residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. A limited supply of baby products will also be given out.

A Federal Emergency Management Area search-and-rescue team with the Nevada Task Force arrived last night with two K-9 cadaver dogs.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Complex. Also needed are slippers, menʻs underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.

Some cellphone service was available in West Maui today. If you have a cell signal and cannot make a call, try texting instead.

Twenty-five buses operating a shuttle service Thursday transported more than 1,200 visitors from Kāʻanapali hotel areas to Kahului Airport. On Thursday, 14,900 visitors left on flights departing Maui.

Road Closure at Māʻalaea. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

West Maui Road Update – per County of Maui

Update: 6:24 a.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed to traffic going north into Lahaina, Only traffic evacuating Lahaina is allowed. Kahekili Hwy is open to residents of Kahakuloa with ID and for people evacuating Lahaina.

PC: Office of the Governor (8.10.23)

SBA Administrator to travel to Maui, Visit small businesses and communities impacted by wildfires

Update: 6:16 a.m., Aug. 11, 2023

US Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will join FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and US Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell on Maui today to visit communities impacted by the recent wildfires and meet with state and local officials regarding ongoing recovery efforts. She will also meet with local small business owners and highlight the SBA’s disaster recovery and resilience operation deployed to assist those affected. More HERE.

Governor Josh Green visits Lahaina Town as rescue and recovery efforts are underway due to a delay wildfire. PC: Office of the Governor. (8.10.23)

55 fatalities confirmed amid active Lahaina fire

Update: 9:10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

As firefighting efforts continue, two additional fatalities have been confirmed this evening amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 55 people. Thirty-six fatalities were confirmed as of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Another 17 were confirmed midday today, Aug. 10, 2023. Two were added by end of day today.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., Mayor Bissen, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, Major General Kenneth Hara, and various federal and county government officials joined together on Maui to provide a coordinated update on the status of Maui’s damage and ongoing efforts to support those affected from the Maui wildfires. The event was livestreamed on Maui Now’s Facebook page and sought to share the latest news after an on the ground assessment of the affected areas.

“What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawai‘i state history,” said Governor Green. “It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden’s approval of my disaster declaration request today. It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy.”

Government officials joined together on Maui to provide a coordinated update on the status of Maui’s damage and ongoing efforts to support those affected from the Maui wildfires. PC: Office of Governor Josh Green (8.10.23)

Federal Disaster Assistance

Update: 8 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

The Federal designation of the disaster has opened up FEMA resources. Here is the contact information for families:

Disaster assistance: If you are impacted by the fires in Hawaiʻi, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or download the FEMA App for more information on available resources.

Thousands of travelers are attempting leave Maui as crews continue to battle wildfires across the island. Kahului Airport. PC: Kalani Prince (8.9.23)

Airlines add more flights on Friday, for evacuees fleeing Maui

Update: 9:44 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced additional flights out of Kahului, Maui on Friday, Aug. 11, to support the ongoing evacuation of West Maui. There are additional flights added on Hawaiian and Southwest Airlines to Honolulu from Kahului.

Seats are available on scheduled departures from noon through 9:45 p.m. If you were unable to get a flight out before then, please try again. There is an Emergency Assistance Center at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu offering meals, water, and help to booking lodging and travel for evacuees.

Extra Flights / Times / Destination / Seats

WN8931 / 12:10 p.m. / HNL / Available

WN8933 / 3:25 p.m. / HNL / Available

WN8935 / 6:40 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1103 / 4:09 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1104 / 6:35 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA1101 / 7:25 p.m. / HNL / Available

Scheduled Flight / Time / Destination / Seats

HA505 / 7:15 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA535 / 7:48 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA545 / 8:15 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA565 / 8:45 p.m. / HNL / Available

HA575 / 9:45 p.m. / HNL / Available

County of Maui to air daily public updates on Maui radio stations

Update: 9:06 p.m., Aut. 10, 2023

Starting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, radio stations on Maui will air County of Maui updates on the Lahaina wildfire incident at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Radio updates will supplement information posted on the county’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Maui radio stations include the following:

Pacific Media Group on KPOA FM 92.9 (west side) / FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side) / FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) / FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) / FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 / FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 / FM 106.1

KAOI Radio Group on 1110 AM / 96.7 FM

KPMW FM 105.5

Akaku’s KAKU 88.5

West Maui public school campuses to remain closed through next week

Update: Aug. 10, 2023

HIDOE’s four public school campuses in Lāhainā will remain shut down for an additional week, through Friday, Aug. 18.

Lahainaluna High

Lāhainā Intermediate

Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

While the Department is working to solidify next steps for what school operations will look like for West Maui, we are also making sure all students, staff and families are accounted for. The extended closures are also aimed at allowing students, families and staff to care for themselves and loved ones and start to reestablish their bearings during this stressful and devastating time.

Damage assessments of the Lāhainā campuses are pending safe access to the sites. A HIDOE representative was able to confirm the severe fire and structural damage to King Kamehameha III Elementary on Front Street in Lāhainā on Thursday. The Department is working with emergency response officials to gain access to the area as soon as safely possible to assess the scope and degree of damage to each of the Lahaina schools.

For all other Maui public schools, an update on reopening plans will be made tomorrow. Schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will have phased reopening plans to first bring back staff, followed by students. This will give school teams time to assess damage and capacity to welcome students back safely.

In response to the outpouring of generosity and support toward the recovery of our West Maui school communities, the Department is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support our impacted school communities. The most immediate need and request from our Maui schools is for monetary donations that can provide direct support for response efforts. Learn more at bit.ly/HelpMauiSchools.

Video footage from today (8.10.23) shows the view on the ground from the Lahaina Bypass and Keawe Street; and driving southbound into Lahaina. VC: DONOVAN FAYD for Maui Now (8.10.23)

State, local and federal authorities provided an update on the Maui wildfires during a press briefing this afternoon. Police Chief John Pelliteir described the damage as a scar on the face of Maui. He called for patience and prayer as responders work. Fire Chief Brad Ventura provided us with an update on the latest firefighting efforts across Maui. The full press conference is available HERE.

Press briefing on Lahaina Wildfire

Update: 3:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

State, local and federal authorities provided an update on the Maui wildfires during a press briefing this afternoon. Governor Josh Green said the funding for the disaster will be in the billions of dollars, and it will take many years to rebuild. He also called the current situation possibly the largest natural disaster in Hawaiʻi history.

While 53 deaths have already been confirmed, more are expected and search and recovery continues. Mayor Bissen said the current phase is focused on saving lives and gaining fire containment.

Officials are looking to eventually house thousands of displaced residents utilizing 2,000 rooms.

Police Chief John Pelliteir described the damage as a scar on the face of Maui. He called for patience and prayer as responders work. According to police traffic into West Maui is limited to first responders.

Fire Chief Brad Ventura provided us with an update on the latest firefighting efforts, which is not only limited to Lahaina Town, but other wildfires that are burning in other parts of the island.

DONATIONS BEING DELIVERED INTO WEST MAUI: Aug. 10, 2023; There are multiple drop off and pick up efforts happening on the West Side in an effort to get supplies to people in need. This video from today (8.10.23) shows a group helping take in supplies donated and transported by Love The Sea and Ainaʻs Tractor Service. VC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)