PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green. (8.12.23)

Gov. Green issues 5th Emergency Proclamation relating to wildfires

Update: 7:56 p.m., Aug. 13, 2023

Governor Josh Green, M.D., returned from Maui today and issued the fifth Emergency Proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing devastation created by the wildfires on Maui and in Hawaiʻi Counties.

The fifth proclamation suspends additional laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery, and rebuilding. It confirms that health care facilities and professionals engaging in emergency response are immune from civil liability during the proclamation period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence, or recklessness.

It also allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by the wildfire emergency with up to a 30-day supply, even when the pharmacist is unable to obtain refill authorization from the prescriber.

It also lifts the $10 million cap on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund to respond to this emergency and discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up accommodations for displaced residents and emergency workers.

The fifth proclamation supersedes the Aug. 10, 2023, fourth proclamation relating to wildfires. The disaster emergency relief period shall commence immediately and continue through Aug. 31.

See the executed copy of the fifth emergency proclamation here: https://governor.hawaii.gov/category/newsroom/emergency-proclamations/