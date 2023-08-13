Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE .

Rescue and recovery efforts continue today with volunteers posted at several supply and distribution points throughout West Maui. Firefighters continue work to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, and Upcountry Maui. As of today: (4:45 a.m., Aug. 13, 2023)

2 active fires: Lahaina and Kula

Supply and distribution points: Nāpili Park, S Turns, Honokōwai Beach Park, Kahana Boat Ramp, Hawaiian Homes, Lahaina Gateway Center (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) A potable water tanker is at the location.

People can also go to pickup already written medical prescriptions at the Hyatt and Lahaina Gateway Center, which has insulin.

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Nāpili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.

With power restored to limited areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

Unsafe water advisory in affected wildfire areas of Lahaina and Upper Kula.

Since Friday, service has been restored to about 5,500 customers in West Maui. Once power is fully restored to the resort area, state and Maui County officials will work with participating hotels and resorts to provide rooms for displaced residents who have been in shelters since the fire; 70 without power in Upcountry at last report

Mass visitor/resident evacuations out of West Maui continue

A total of 1,418 people are at six shelters: at War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, Kings Cathedral Church and Grace Bible Church

Expeditions Maui-Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry has told state leadership that the company expects to offer ferry services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide transportation for service providers and first responders.

Central Maui shuttle will be available starting today for people who are staying at any of the county-listed Central Maui shelters. The on-demand shuttle is available for same-day rides to most shopping destinations and medical facilities in Central Maui. The shuttle will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last pickup). Riders will be required to call Roberts Hawaii for reservations at 808-871-4838. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried.

A Family Assistance Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kahului Community Center.

Disaster assistance: If you are impacted by the fires, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or download the FEMA App for more information.

There are 93 deaths, Identified 2.

2,207 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina; three structures in Olinda and 16 structures in Kula were destroyed

150 FEMA personnel on the ground now, 90 of them assisting with search and rescue

Estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion; in Kula is $434 million

Below are updates, which are posted as they become available.

The power lines did not survive the high winds but Lahaina Gateway shopping center survived the Lahaina fire. Aug. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

Kaiser Permanente Mobile Health Vehicle Statement

Update: 5:53 a.m, Aug. 13, 2023

Starting Sunday, Aug. 13, Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle will provide first aid at the Lahaina Gateway to members and non-members at no cost. The Mobile Health Vehicle will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations at Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.

Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

Kaiser is are taking immediate action to minimize any impact on members’ health care. Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices during this time.

As the community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. Members do not need a referral to access behavioral health care at Kaiser Permanente:

Call, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-888-945-7600

Oʻahu: 808-432-7600

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaii:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oʻahu: 808-832-3100

For 24/7 advice, call:

• 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711)

Hawaii CARES 988: Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

King’s Cathedral Maui continues to shelter and provide needs to all affected​​

6:16 a.m., Aug. 13, 2023

King’s in Kahului remains open to shelter and provide basic needs for individuals and families affected by Maui’s wildfires. Since Tuesday, over 700 people sheltered in the church’s building and parking lot. Reception is located under the white tents on the Zippy’s side; anyone seeking shelter or assistance may register 24/7.

The church has partnered with nationwide organizations such as City Serve, Convoy of Hope, Mercy Chefs, Samaritan’s Purse, and many more, as well as local companies like Lowe’s Hawaii and Mauna Loa Helicopters.

Today, the ministry is focusing its efforts on forward deployment and establishing a basecamp and distribution center in Lahaina. As their operation continues to evolve, the church asks that those wishing to donate clothing please standby as they shift their capacity to accommodate consumables, food, and supplies specific toward their mobilization effort. Please refer to the most up to date donation needs list on their website.

There are volunteers that have come from all across the island and state— over 150 volunteers daily. New volunteers should register via the church website and wait to be contacted for their shift assignment prior to arriving on site. Church services will go on as planned this weekend in all of the King’s campuses, with the exception of our Lahaina chapel which was lost in the fire.

Registration and donation drop off may be limited or temporarily unavailable during times of worship services (Sundays at 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

For more information visit kingscathedral.com or call the church office at 808-871-7311.

County fire/response evening update

Update: 10:05 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

Firefighting crews are continuing to extinguish flare-ups in the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires. In the Upcountry Maui fire, three structures in Olinda and 16 structures in Kula were destroyed. The Pūlehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100 percent contained Saturday. Containment indicates what percentage of the fire perimeter has been enclosed by a control line and reflects opportunities for the fire to spread beyond its original border into new areas.

A 1-acre fire reported Friday evening in Kāʻanapali above Puʻukoliʻi was extinguished.

The number of confirmed fatalities increased to 93, with two of them identified. Police have not released their names, pending notification of their families.

The American Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Maui High School in Kahului is being moved Sunday to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kīhei. All activities are canceled at Kīhei Regional Park due to the gym being used as an emergency evacuation shelter as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Nāpili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Two donated Wi-Fi trucks are stationed at Nāpili Park and Honokowai Park to provide Wi-Fi service and the ability to charge cellphones. The service is free to the public.

About 180 people staying in emergency evacuation centers obtained reissued driverʻs licenses and state identification cards Saturday morning at the county Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing. Fees were waived. County employees volunteered to open the division, and Department of Transportation buses took evacuees to the center.

Lahaina Gateway Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for distribution of food, water and other supplies. A potable water tanker is at the location.

Nāpili Plaza is also distributing food, water and other supplies.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted at a War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. West Maui residents have requested coolers, slippers, underwear, flashlights and generators.

With power being restored in some areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

A county Department of Water Supply precautionary unsafe water advisory remains in effect for Upper Kula and Lahaina areas affected by the wildfires. The advisory that residents should not drink and not boil water is issued out of an abundance of caution pending testing, and water tankers are in place at affected locations. In Lahaina, the advisory does not apply to Kaniau Road and areas north of the road including Villages of Leialiʻi. In Kula, water tankers are available at Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center and Keokea. Visit mauicounty.gov/water for maps of affected Upcountry areas.

Gov. Green returns to West Maui for further assessment. (8.12.23) PC: Office of the Governor

Governor Green, Federal officials provide updates on Maui damage

Update: 9:20 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

Click here to view the press conference video.

Lahaina fire is deadliest in US since Cloquet fire in 1918, and death toll likely to rise

Governor Josh Green, M.D., Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell and other federal officials joined together on Maui to deliver a united briefing about the Maui wildfires’ impacts and round-the-clock efforts for Maui residents and visitors.

Officials summarized an assessment of affected neighborhoods and business districts earlier in the day, as well as detailing federal and state relief made available by this week’s presidential disaster declaration, requested by Governor Green.

“We ask for a lot of understanding about traveling into the zone where the fire occurred,” said Governor Green. “The reason is the health consequences, the heavy metals … the recommendations are to avoid the structures because they could still fall on people and we’ve lost too much life already.”

“I think what people are most interested in is housing, how we’re going to house our people,” Governor Green said. “We put together a Temporary Housing Task Force to work with our federal partners. We’ve already secured 1,000 rooms. Five hundred rooms will go to families that have been displaced because of the terrible fire, the other 500 rooms will go to support, initially …In the days that follow, we’ll have long-term rentals, those are the short-term rentals-turned-long-term. All of that is going to be covered, some by the state, some it’s going to begiven charitably and finally, FEMA will cover a great deal of the cost,” he said.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen spoke of the dangers to the public in the hardest-hit area of Lāhainā and the need to allow for recovery of the victims, with 89 being the latest available number.

“We’re not letting anybody into the impacted zone … It is not safe, it is a hazardous area and that’s why experts are here,” he said. “We’re not doing anybody any favors by letting them back in there quickly, just so they can get sick. That can wait. A lot of what’s happening now is, we’re asking for the respect and dignity of recovering anyone who is still there … That’s the phase we’re in.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell accompanied Governor Green and others on the assessment visit Saturday.

“What I always find, even during these incredibly tragic times, is the resilience of a community to come together … it always gives me hope that we will be able to rebuild,” she said. “We are going to be here every step of the way, to help this community recover. We already have 150 people on the ground and we have more coming,” she said. Administrator Criswell strongly encourages affected families to contact their insurance companies and to register for FEMA assistance via disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-FEMA (3362).

Additional dignitaries at today’s news conference included U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono; U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda; U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman; U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell; Joint Task Force Commander, Brigadier General Stephen F. Logan; Hawai‘i Army National Guard Col. David Hatcher, and U.S. Army Col. David Fielder.

Assets from the site assessment today can be found at the link below. Photos are courtesy Office of Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, M.D. (Local outlets are welcome to credit Office of the Governor.)

Free shuttle for Central Maui shelters starts Sunday

Update: 8:08 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

A free Central Maui shuttle will be available starting Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, for people who are staying at any of the county-listed Central Maui shelters, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced today. Shelters include War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, King’s Cathedral in Kahului and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kahului. The on-demand shuttle will be available for same-day rides to most shopping destinations and medical facilities in Central Maui. The shuttle will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last pickup). Riders will be required to call Roberts Hawaii for reservations at 808-871-4838. Mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, can be accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried.

Maui West Maui wildfire response. (August 2023) PC: Maui Electric Company

Power restored to more areas of West Maui; Hotels plan to house residents displaced by fire

Update: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023:

Hawaiian Electric restored additional circuits today in West Maui, picking up customers along the Kā‘anapali Coast, including many of the hotels, resorts and condominiums that had been without electricity since Tuesday.

Since Friday, service has been restored to about 5,500 customers in West Maui. Once power is fully restored to the resort area, state and Maui County officials will work with participating hotels and resorts to provide rooms for displaced residents who have been in shelters since the fire.

Crews on Saturday also completed installation of a mobile substation at the Lahainaluna substation. The mobile unit is expected to help restore power Sunday to customers in the neighboring subdivision, which includes homes, three schools and county water facilities.

Hawaiian Electric restoration efforts continued with more than 300 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors working to safely bring power back to communities in West Maui and Upcountry. Employees from O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i are also providing additional response resources, including staffing, expertise, materials and equipment to expedite and respond to the restoration efforts on Maui.

Everyone is reminded to exercise caution as certain areas are brought back online and to stay away from downed power lines – at least 30 feet or more (at least two car lengths). If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Report downed lines immediately by calling Hawaiian Electric’s Maui Trouble Line at 808-871-7777.

Updates are also available at hawaiianelectric.com/windstormresponse

Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green details the recovery efforts of the Lahaina fire during a press conference on Aug. 12, 2023. (Tiffany DeMasters/Maui Now)

Maui-Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry Resumes for community assistance

Update: 4:57 p.m, Aug. 12, 2032

Today, the Maui-Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry, operated by Expeditions, resumed interisland service.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation worked expeditiously to clear the ferry dock of fire ash and debris at the Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor to accommodate the ferry.

Typically, it operates between the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor on Maui and the Manele Small Boat Harbor on Lānaʻi but numerous burned and sunken vessels and debris in the water at Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor led to the US Coast Guard establishing a temporary emergency Safety Zone at the harbor and in surrounding waters with no vessels allowed without USCG approval.

The ferry service is a critical mode of transport, providing access to medical care for Lānaʻi

residents, and access between the islands for first responders.

Expeditions has told DOBOR leadership that the company expects to offer ferry services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide transportation for service providers and first responders.

“To the extent the demand is higher from the first responder groups or the community, additional routes will be added,” the company wrote in an e-mail to DOBOR. The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission was informed of the reinstatement of the Māʻalaea to Manele route and acknowledged the change on Friday.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “We had nearly 100 vessels moored in the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor before the fire and now only seven are above water. The US Coast Guard, which currently has jurisdiction over the water, has informed us that it will take some time to restore the ability of ferries to dock there. Fortunately, the new ferry dock at Lāhainā is one of the few structures that appears to have withstood the flames.”

DLNR First Deputy Laura Kaakua noted, “The Maui-Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry is a lifeline between the islands and that’s especially true at this time. We’re pleased, that working together, service has been restored and we look forward to the day when the ferry returns to Lahaina.”