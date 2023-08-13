A Mobile Health Vehicle will provide first aid at the Lahaina Gateway to member and non-members at no cost. In the photo above, the power lines did not survive the high winds but Lahaina Gateway shopping center survived the Lahaina fire. Aug. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

Update: 5:53 a.m, Aug. 13, 2023

Starting Sunday, Aug. 13, Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle will provide first aid at the Lahaina Gateway to members and non-members at no cost. The Mobile Health Vehicle will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations at Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.

Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. (Closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

Kaiser is are taking immediate action to minimize any impact on members’ health care. Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices during this time.

As the community continues to come to grips with the emotional impact of this disaster, Kaiser Permanente is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources. Members do not need a referral to access behavioral health care at Kaiser Permanente:

Call, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-888-945-7600

Oʻahu: 808-432-7600

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaii:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oʻahu: 808-832-3100

For 24/7 advice, call:

• 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711)

Hawaii CARES 988: Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.