Road Closure at Māʻalaea. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

To expedite travel into West Maui, access placards will be distributed on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Maui Police say this is to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users.

Placards will be issued based on the following categories:

* West Maui Residents

* West Maui Resort Personnel

* First Responder Personnel

* Medical Personnel

* Utility Personnel

* County of Maui Personnel

* Supply Transport Personnel

* Volunteer Personnel

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Placards may be obtained at Keōpūolani Park (enter via Wahinepiʻo Avenue, exit via Kanaloa Avenue) and Nāpili Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driverʻs license or state identification card with a West Maui address. Identification cards without a street address will require an accompanying utility bill as proof of West Maui residency.

All personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued identification card.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. At the end of the 72 hours, a new placard will need to be obtained.

For questions regarding placards, please inquire with on-site personnel at the Keopulani and Napili Parks. Do not call dispatch via 911 or the non-emergency number; those lines need to remain open for emergencies and call for service.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., no entrance into West Maui will be allowed without a placard.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to coordinate a thorough and respectful body recovery operation within the affected area. Our primary objective is to ensure the proper handling and identification of deceased individuals while maintaining the safety of the community and public safety personnel on the scene.

To allow entrance into West Maui as we continue our efforts and to ensure efficient traffic management, effective Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, West Maui residents and West Maui resort personnel will be allowed access to West Maui through Waiheʻe. All other placard holders must enter West Maui through Māʻalaea. The only exit from West Maui will be through Māʻalaea for all residents and placard holders.

We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together.