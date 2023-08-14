Upcountry Updates: Fire about 60% contained; shelter open; water unsafe in impacted areas
As of late Sunday evening, the Upcountry/Kula fire is now 60% contained and has burned about 678 acres.
It has been difficult for firefighters to establish complete control lines due to hot spots in gulches, other hard to reach places, land divisions and fences
On Monday, air support will be deployed to hit hot spots.
There have been 19 homes destroyed in the Kula/Olinda wildfire that started Aug. 8, 2023, including three homes in Olinda and 16 in Kula. Estimated cost to rebuild in Upcountry is $434 million.
The Upcountry emergency shelter is still open at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St. in Pukalani.
Other shelter sites throughout Central and South Maui are located at:
- War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului
- Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului
- Grace Bible Church, Kahului
- South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei (The shelter at Maui High School, Kahului closed Sunday. People staying at Maui High were transported to the South Maui Gym).
Water: It is not safe to use the tap water for drinking or cooking in fire affected areas of Upper Kula, according to Maui County.
Potable water is available. Bring a clean water container (5 gallons maximum capacity).
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Crater Road
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Copp Road
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Kula Fire Station
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Rice Park
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Kula Community Center
- 1 water buffalo tanker at Keokea
The impacted areas for unsafe water are below. Click here for maps.
- Lower Kimo Road
- Ainakula Road
- Kukia Place
- Malanani Drive
- Kaalele Place
- Uau Place
- Malapua Road
- Huina Place
- Kulamanu Circle
- Paliuli Place
- Kulalani Drive
- Kulalani Circle
- Kualono Place
- Kekaulike Avenue
- Anuenue Place
- Haleakala Highway
- Upper Kimo Drive
- Alanuilili Place
- Meakoho Place
- Upu Place
- Keai Dha
- Nana Pono Place
- Kaui Place
- Kulalani Drive
- Kulalani Circle
- Ainakula Road
- Kukia Place
- Nana Pono Place
- Copp Road
- Holomakani Drive
- Kamila Street
- Kamehameiki Road
- Pulehuiki Road
- Kolohala Drive
- Ihe Place
- Kahoea Place
- Kamila Place
- Mauna Place
- Wahelani Road
- Wahelani Street
- Loio Place
- Hoihoi Place
- Waiakoa Road
- Kuulani Place
- Waiakoa Place
- Kekaulike Avenue
- Cooke Road
- Johnson Road
- Alae Road
- Foster Place
- Kepa Road
- Puakea Place
- Crater Road
- Hapapa Road
- Napoko Place
- Puanani Place
- Aolewa Place
- Ponimoi Place
- Kula Hwy @ Keokea
- Thompson Road
- Ulupalakua
- Kanaio
- Polipoli Road
- Kulanani Place
- Koheo Road
- Monden Drive
- Pilikino Place
- Area of Kula Hwy between Lepelepe Place and Malamahale Place
- Lepelepe Place
- Malia Uli Place
- Malamahale Place
- Naalae Road
- Section of Lower Kula Road between Naalae and Waipoli roads
- Waipoli Road
- Kawehi Place
- Oluolu Place
- Kaolu Place
People in those areas are advised to use only bottled water for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Making ice
- Preparing food
Customers are advised to:
- Limit use of hot water
- Limit shower time, use lukewarm water and a ventilated area.
- Use a dishwasher to wash dishes and use air dry setting
- Wash clothes in cold water
- Avoid uses clothes dryers
- Do not use hot tubs or swimming pools
- Do not use ice from automatic ice makers
- Use proper ventilation when using water indoors