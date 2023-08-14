As of late Sunday evening, the Upcountry/Kula fire is now 60% contained and has burned about 678 acres.

It has been difficult for firefighters to establish complete control lines due to hot spots in gulches, other hard to reach places, land divisions and fences

On Monday, air support will be deployed to hit hot spots.

There have been 19 homes destroyed in the Kula/Olinda wildfire that started Aug. 8, 2023, including three homes in Olinda and 16 in Kula. Estimated cost to rebuild in Upcountry is $434 million.

The Upcountry emergency shelter is still open at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St. in Pukalani.

Other shelter sites throughout Central and South Maui are located at:

War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului

Grace Bible Church, Kahului

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei (The shelter at Maui High School, Kahului closed Sunday. People staying at Maui High were transported to the South Maui Gym).

Water: It is not safe to use the tap water for drinking or cooking in fire affected areas of Upper Kula, according to Maui County.

Potable water is available. Bring a clean water container (5 gallons maximum capacity).

1 water buffalo tanker at Crater Road

Crater Road 1 water buffalo tanker at Copp Road

1 water buffalo tanker at Kula Fire Station

1 water buffalo tanker at Rice Park

1 water buffalo tanker at Kula Community Center

1 water buffalo tanker at Keokea

The impacted areas for unsafe water are below. Click here for maps.

Lower Kimo Road

Ainakula Road

Kukia Place

Malanani Drive

Kaalele Place

Uau Place

Malapua Road

Huina Place

Kulamanu Circle

Paliuli Place

Kulalani Drive

Kulalani Circle

Kualono Place

Kekaulike Avenue

Anuenue Place

Haleakala Highway

Upper Kimo Drive

Alanuilili Place

Meakoho Place

Upu Place

Keai Dha

Nana Pono Place

Kaui Place

Kulalani Drive

Kulalani Circle

Ainakula Road

Kukia Place

Nana Pono Place

Copp Road

Holomakani Drive

Kamila Street

Kamehameiki Road

Pulehuiki Road

Kolohala Drive

Ihe Place

Kahoea Place

Kamila Place

Mauna Place

Wahelani Road

Wahelani Street

Loio Place

Hoihoi Place

Waiakoa Road

Kuulani Place

Waiakoa Place

Kekaulike Avenue

Cooke Road

Johnson Road

Alae Road

Foster Place

Kepa Road

Puakea Place

Crater Road

Hapapa Road

Napoko Place

Puanani Place

Aolewa Place

Ponimoi Place

Kula Hwy @ Keokea

Thompson Road

Ulupalakua

Kanaio

Polipoli Road

Kulanani Place

Koheo Road

Monden Drive

Pilikino Place

Area of Kula Hwy between Lepelepe Place and Malamahale Place

Lepelepe Place

Malia Uli Place

Malamahale Place

Naalae Road

Section of Lower Kula Road between Naalae and Waipoli roads

Waipoli Road

Kawehi Place

Oluolu Place

Kaolu Place

People in those areas are advised to use only bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Preparing food

Customers are advised to: