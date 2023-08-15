Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

The Special One-Hour Event Highlights the People, Organizations and Stories Surrounding the Local and National Support for Maui

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced today “Maui Strong,” a special initiative spotlighting the Maui community with a call to action to raise funds for their recovery efforts following the recent deadly wildfires.

“GMA” will be dedicating the second hour of its Thursday, Aug. 17, broadcast to showcasing the stories of Maui neighbors helping neighbors in the wake of the tragedy while also directing viewers to local and national resources and organizations providing relief and support to thousands of people in need on the ground.

“GMA” weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez, as well as ABC News technology and consumer correspondent Becky Worley, are reporting remotely from Maui for this live broadcast event.

“GMA,” airs live Monday-Friday (7-9 a.m. EDT / check your local Hawaiʻi listings) on ABC.