Maui News

Good Morning America releases Maui Strong special

August 15, 2023, 6:57 AM HST
* Updated August 15, 6:58 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE.

The Special One-Hour Event Highlights the People, Organizations and Stories Surrounding the Local and National Support for Maui 

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced today “Maui Strong,” a special initiative spotlighting the Maui community with a call to action to raise funds for their recovery efforts following the recent deadly wildfires.

“GMA” will be dedicating the second hour of its Thursday, Aug. 17, broadcast to showcasing the stories of Maui neighbors helping neighbors in the wake of the tragedy while also directing viewers to local and national resources and organizations providing relief and support to thousands of people in need on the ground.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“GMA” weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez, as well as ABC News technology and consumer correspondent Becky Worley, are reporting remotely from Maui for this live broadcast event.

“GMA,” airs live Monday-Friday (7-9 a.m. EDT / check your local Hawaiʻi listings) on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments