Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning nearly 3.5 square miles. The fires were driven by hurricane force winds with 80 mph gusts as system Dora passed well south of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The largest fires in Kula and Lahaina are still active burn areas where firefighting efforts continue. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in a 100 years.

Overnight wildfire update

Update: 12:20 a.m., Aug. 14, 2023

FIRE UPDATE

Upcountry/Kula fire: 65% contained, 678 acres burned. Hot spots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make establishment of complete control lines difficult.

Lahaina fire: 85% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres. Multiple fire crews are assigned to monitor and address any flareups. There are no active threats at this time.

FATALITY UPDATE

Fatalities: 99 confirmed souls. Three have been identified. Maui police say public notification will begin on Tuesday after families were notified. But the names of people who died are now beginning to become public by their family members.

About 25% of the area to be investigated has been searched.

ROAD CLOSURES

The Maui Police Department suspended its placard program for entry into West Maui an hour after it was launched on Monday. Access information is posted below:

West Maui residents can access West Maui via Kahakuloa

The other access into West Maui via Māʻalaea is restricted for pre-approved first responders, medical, utility, county, supply / transport and volunteer personnel.

All outbound traffic from West Maui is being routed through the Honoapiʻilani Hwy via Māʻalaea.

The back road (Kahekili Hwy) through Kahakuloa is closed for outbound traffic.

RESPONSE

FEMA has 416 personnel in the state of Hawaiʻi, including the Administrator.

35 of these individuals are coming from FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue division.

20 cadaver dogs will work the scene.

175 National Guard members have been authorized

32 generators have arrived at a FEMA staging area.

County distribution sites in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Food Service Alliance, have distributed 750,000 pounds, over 500 pallets of food, water and supplies to West Maui. 6,000 gallons of fuel has been distributed to those in need. Governor Green says thereʻs also been 57,000 pounds of ice delivered.

DAMAGE ESTIMATE:

Lahaina: FEMA maps show 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina. Estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion.

Kula/Olinda: There have been 19 homes destroyed in the that wildfire that started Aug. 8, 2023, including three homes in Olinda and 16 in Kula. Estimated cost to rebuild in Upcountry is $434 million.

RECENTLY RESTORED IN WEST MAUI

Hawaiian Electric Co. reports power was restored to all but 2,000 of the 12,400 customers who lost power in West Maui. Power was restored to the Lahaina Civic Center and nearby areas. HECO has 400 employees from across the state working on power restoration and shipped 26 specialized vehicles and equipment to Maui from Oʻahu.

All six emergency shelters now have internet connection.

Nāpili Plaza is now open 24/7 and has power restored.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

Water testing was performed today for Lahaina and Upper Kula areas that were impacted by wildfires. The tests go to Oʻahu and are analyzed by the state Department of Health.

For residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS (Due to privacy, no media allowed inside)

• Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani (Internet)

• War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului (Internet)

• Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului (Internet)

• Grace Bible Church, Kahului (Internet)

• South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei (Internet)

WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES

Lahaina Gateway Center and Nāpili Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, 8/15, for County of Maui-facilitated food, water and other needs and supplies.

Other volunteer run sites are available at the following locations:

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary

Nāpili Park

Pōhaku Park, nicknamed “S-Turns”

Honokōwai Beach Park

Kahana Boat Ramp

Hawaiian Homes

MATERIAL DONATIONS

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products shifted from War Memorial Complex to a new site at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s Kane Street entrance. Collection hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new site is a partnership among the County of Maui, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mahi Pono. Mahi Pono will provide staff for the facility and work under leadership of Salvation Army and Feed My Sheep to coordinate food and supplies distribution.

Gas: ʻOhana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline. Coordinated efforts have resulted in the distribution of 6,000 gallons of fuel to those in need.

WEST MAUI MEDICAL

Maui Health’s Community Response Team will continue to provide first aid, wound care, health and wellness checks and pharmacy services for community members on the west side from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the remainder of this week at Nāpili Plaza and Lahaina Gateway. All community members receive assistance, regardless of health insurance.

Kaiser Permanente provided medical services to KP members and non-members at three locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For details, visit at kp.org/hawaii.

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid, pediatric services. OB/GYN services will be offered every Friday.

Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: Providing first aid services.

Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at Nāpili Park: Providing first aid and pediatric services.

Minit Medical: Opening urgent care in the Lahaina Gateway this morning, Aug. 14. The group will be working directly with Mauiola Pharmacy to get prescriptions out to patients immediately in West Maui. Staff can also care for all other urgent care needs.

COMMUNICATION

Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates are repeated on radio stations at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Civil Air Patrol via air is also announcing important public messages.

TRANSPORTATION / CENTRAL SHUTTLE

A daily, county shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those at Central Maui shelters to go shopping and visit medical facilities. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaiʻi for same-day reservations at 808-871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags are limited to what can be carried.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER (Due to privacy, no media allowed on premises)

The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street. Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff will work with families and individuals to gather detailed information and administer DNA swabs.

EMERGENCY HOUSING RELIEF:

Emergency housing relief program by Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation will assist wildfire-displaced Maui residents by connecting them with property owners who wish to provide them with rooms, dwelling units, houses and other accommodations immediately. Program application forms went live on HHFDC’s website, https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/, at 8 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. A list of available properties should be online by Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The program will remain active indefinitely. Full details are posted HERE.

Governor Josh Green said an Operation House Maui program so that people can get into hotel rooms and houses.

402 hotel rooms are available

160 have stepped up for additional program with local homeowners

1400 units will be contributed through AirBNB

For a total of 1962 places to house displaced individuals

100 families are already are placed

FEMA has activated the Transitional Sheltering Assistance and Critical Needs Assistance programs for Maui. These programs provide shelter or money to cover urgent needs. To apply, go to http://DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). For more updates on how to get help. All individuals who were impacted by the Maui fires should apply for FEMA assistance.

Have the following information available when you apply:

A phone number and a reliable alternate in case FEMA needs to call you back;

Address of the damaged property;

Social Security number;

Bank account information or direct deposit information;

Insurance information (if you have insurance);

Brief description of damages (if known);

A mailing address (mail for Lahaina residents is currently being held at the Wailuku Post Office);

Pen and paper to write down your registration number.

FEMA officials also advise that impacted individuals begin their insurance claims ASAP.

Government disaster assistance only covers basic needs and usually will not compensate you for your entire loss. If you have insurance, the government may help pay for basic needs not covered under your insurance policy.

For more information on Federal assistance, including FEMA Disaster Assistance, Unemployment Insurance, and Small Business Administration loans, visit the Resource page set up by US Senator Brian Schatz.

ONLINE RESOURCE HUB FOR RESPONSE EFFORTS TO MAUI WILDFIRE DISASTER

An online, centralized hub called Maui Nui Strong designed to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and look for support. It is administered through the Office of Economic Development and will be utilized by multiple county departments, nonprofits and grassroots efforts to connect people to resources and services.

Hawaiʻi to explore moratorium on sales of damaged or destroyed properties in Maui wildfires

Update: 2:35 a.m., Aug. 15, 2023

Gov. Josh Green addresses wildfire response during a press briefing on Monday afternoon. PC: Wendy Osher / Maui Now (8.14.23). View the full press conference HERE.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials addressed serious community concerns relating to the disaster recovery process and provided updates on round-the-clock efforts to bring stability back to Maui residents. The discussion was part of an afternoon press conference held Monday in Wailuku, Maui.

A top concern was that residents are being approached about selling fire-damaged home sites, by people posing as real estate agents who may have ill intent. It is an issue the Governor said he has already has been working to combat.

“I’ve reached out to the Attorney General to explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed,” said Governor Green during the press event. “Moreover, I would caution people that it’s going to be a very long time, before any growth, or housing can be built. And so, you would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here.”

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire.PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.15.23)

Federal officials have called the Lahaina fire America’s deadliest in more than a century, and Governor Green spoke of his desire to honor the memory of those lost and the significance of the first Capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

“In discussions last night, amongst colleagues of mine, people I trust, we’re hopeful to create a memorial for the people of the state of Hawai‘i in this site. We’ll also invest state resources to preserve and protect this land for our people; not for any development, for our people locally,” Governor Green said.

“I’ll also tell you that this is going to impact how we view, because of tragedy, how we view all of the development in our state. And much of what we do, is challenged by other laws, federal and otherwise, that don’t let us restrict who can buy in our state. But we can do it deliberately during a crisis, and that’s what we’re doing. So for my part I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what Lahaina should be in the future,” he said.

Dept. of Hawaiian Homelands organizes supply drop for Villages of Leialiʻi homestead

Update: 1:59 a.m., Aug. 15, 2023































The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands organized the delivery of essential goods to the homesteaders of Villages of Leialiʻi, one of the communities impacted by the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui.

The devastating Lahaina wildfire consumed two homes at the Villages of Leialiʻi homestead, which consists of 104 residential lots. They were among the 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire.

Portable toilets, generators, extension cords and a roll-off were delivered Saturday.

“After the fire, DHHL immediately began assessing the extent of the damage on Hawaiian Home Lands,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Kali Watson in a news release update. “This was crucial to understand the immediate needs of beneficiaries and to plan for long-term recovery.”

In partnership with local and community leaders, Hawaiian Homes Maui Commissioner Randy Awo lead a team of DHHL staff through the Villages of Leialiʻi Thursday. While on the ground the team went door-to-door to check on beneficiaries, survey their needs, distribute supplies, and assess damage to homes.























“We are here to stand with our people in this time of devastation,” said Commissioner Awo. “We are here to acknowledge the challenges that are in front of us and our commitment to be ‘onipaʻa, as we move forward in resilience and resurrection.”

DHHL is committed to meeting the needs of our community and will work alongside federal, state and county leaders to ensure beneficiaries are safe, sheltered and have access to necessities. The Department has allocated resources and funds to support recovery efforts. This requires both immediate crisis management funding and longer-term planning to ensure sustainable recovery.

“In the aftermath of the wildfires, DHHL is involved in rebuilding homes and infrastructure,” Chair Watson said. “This entails not just restoring what was lost, but also considering how to build in a way that would be more resilient to future fires and storms.”